The third and last face-lift of the BMW 3 Series is officially on sale in SA. Picture: SUPPLIED
Pricing for the BMW 3 Series range featuring the latest facelift is now official.
The German premium company announced the new updates said to be in preparation of the Neue Klasse range earlier in the year, making the G20 the first 3 Series to have three varied looks in its life cycle.
The first iteration was launched in 2018, followed by a face-lifted model in September 2022. The 2024 and last update brings new aesthetic tweaks, too, and more technology and luxury features, not limited to the new BMW Operating System 8.5 with a QuickSelect menu, extended navigation functions and Augmented View.
Fans of the range-topping M3 xDrive Competition variant will also benefit from a model with fresh updates, including new LED headlamps that merge the low and high beams into a single module and arrow-shaped daytime running lights. The M3 sedan rides new design light-alloy wheels (19-inch front and 20-inch at the rear) and has a redesigned M3 logo on the boot-lid in high-gloss black with a silver border.
A fortunate few will also be in the M3 Touring that’s sold as a small-batch series in SA. It blends functionality with the range’s twin-turbo 3.0l six-cylinder performance power train with output of 375kW and 650Nm paired with an eight-speed transmission and M xDrive all-wheel drive system.
BMW SA announces new BMW 3 Series pricing
Pricing
320i Sport Line — R913,731
320i M Sport — R963,731
320d Sport Line — R960,877
320d M Sport — R1,010,877
330i M Sport — R1,034,067
M340i xDrive — R1,364,607
BMW M3 competition M xDrive — R2,198, 002
BMW M3 Competition Touring M xDrive — R2,218,506
