BMW fans gear up for M Fest in October

BMW takes over Kyalami raceway when the M Fest comes along.
Picture: SUPPLIED
Fans of the BMW M brand will gather at the BMW M Festival to be held at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit from October 25-27.
The M Fest is an event designed for fan families to enjoy in the company of others and BMW models old and new. Activities for the 2024 iteration include entertainment in the form of hot laps and drift rides while BMW M cars on display include the new BMW M3 Touring, BMW M5 Sedan, BMW M4 CS and the rare BMW XM Red Label.
These will share a stage with other new and current products including the locally built BMW X3 and the new BMW 1 Series.
The M Fest is the place where brand fans get to see BMWs from the past and present. Picture: SUPPLIED
BMW vehicles will also be available for retail and — for the first time in BMW M Fest history — customers will also be able to buy BMW motorcycles on site. New enhancements include the opening to the public for a preview on Friday before the festival weekend.
M-Lounge tickets are available for Friday, Saturday and Sunday for those who seek an exclusive experience. Visitors can choose between three lounge options: M-Sarel van der Merwe, offering a rooftop terrace view of the track; M-Drift located near the drift area; and M-main stage, touted as the perfect vantage point to enjoy live performances from local artists including DJ Zinhle, Kabza de Small, Uncle Waffles, Samthing Soweto and others.
“SA’s M FEST has become a fixture on the local BMW M enthusiast’s calendar, young or old, as an unmissable experience. This year, we are raising the bar even higher, curating an experience that will leave fans in awe of the more powerful and more advanced BMW M models that define the BMW M brand,” said Taz Ramphisa, GM: Customer and brand, BMW.
Entertainment includes performances from selected local musos. Picture: SUPPLIED
Gates open at 2pm and close at 9pm on Friday, and 9am-9pm on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets can be bought from Howler.co.za. Children under the age of 12 have free access (up to two children per adult ticket), with dedicated M-Kids Area also provided.
M-hot laps (R400) and M-drift rides (R350) can be booked and paid for via theHowler websitebefore the event.
NEWS
BMW fans gear up for M Fest in October
