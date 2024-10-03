New BMW X3 begins production at Rosslyn plant for export

The BMW X3 plug-in hybrid vehicle is exclusively produced in SA for global export. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Production of the next-generation BMW X3 has commenced at the BMW Group Plant Rosslyn in SA.
Starting on October 1, the plant is manufacturing the new model for global export. It is the only facility in BMW’s production network to build the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version of the X3.
On August 28, production of the third-generation BMW X3 ended at the plant, after 403,114 units were produced. This concluded the previous model’s production run in SA.
The fourth-generation BMW X3 is part of the company’s global strategy for electrification. The Rosslyn facility operates on a three-shift schedule to meet production targets. The plant’s flexible production line allows it to build both electrified and internal combustion engine vehicles.
The production of the BMW X3 PHEV supports jobs in SA, including those within BMW Group SA and its supply chain. About 50,000 people are connected to the production and retail networks involved in the vehicle’s creation.
BMW Group SA has invested R4.2bn into modernising the Rosslyn facility to support the production of electrified models. A training programme has also been implemented to prepare workers for the production of the new model.
Plant director Niklas Fichtmüller said the teams have worked hard to reach this production milestone, and the start of the new BMW X3’s production marks an important step for the company in SA.
