LVMH signs 10-year Formula 1 sponsorship deal

From 2025 Moët will replace Ferrari Trento as the champagne sprayed on F1 podiums.
Picture: REUTERS
French luxury giant LVMH has reached a 10-year sponsorship deal with Formula 1 which covers its Louis Vuitton, Moët Hennessy and TAG Heuer brands, replacing long-time sponsor Rolex, the company announced this week.
Thesponsorship deal,valued at slightly more than $100m a year for 10 years, comes into effect in 2025, marks a fresh push by LVMH into the sportsworld. LVMH paid some €150m to be the premium sponsor of the Paris Olympics.
High-end Swiss watchmaker Rolex had been a partner to the Formula 1 since 2013.
Luxury players are increasingly seeking to boost brand exposure with events combining hospitality, travel and entertainment.
At the Paris Olympics, LVMH and other companies broadened the realm of traditional brand sponsorship, taking part in medals ceremonies, for example.
“For many years, several of our Maisons have also chosen to invest in Formula 1,” LVMH Watches CEO Frederic Arnault said, adding: “We want to further grow this experiential dimension that Formula 1 provides all over the world.”
