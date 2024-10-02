Life / Motoring

MILESTONES

Mercedes-AMG One beats its own Nürburgring record

F1-inspired hybrid supercar is 14 seconds faster than the Porsche GT2

02 October 2024 - 18:02
by Denis Droppa
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The Mercedes‑AMG One is the first road car to beat the magic mark of 6:30 minutes around the Nürburgring. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Mercedes‑AMG One is the first road car to beat the magic mark of 6:30 minutes around the Nürburgring. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Mercedes-AMG One has broken its own lap record at Germany’s Nürburgring-Nordschleife, a circuit used as the ultimate test of sports car prowess.

In October 2022, the Formula One-inspired supercar became the fastest production car around the 20.8km circuit when driver Maro Engel set a lap of six minutes 35.18 seconds, but the Mercedes-AMG team knew there was time to be gained as some sections of the track were a little damp.

Now, on a dry track, Engel was able to go six seconds faster with a lap of 6:29.09, making the Mercedes‑AMG One the first road car to beat the magic mark of 6:30 minutes. It is 14 seconds faster than the second road-legal car, the Porsche 911 GT2 fitted with the Manthey Performance Kit, which achieved 6:43.30.

“We’ve held the record for road vehicles for almost two years now. But at AMG, we always want to push the boundaries of what is possible to the maximum or even push them a little further. That’s why we have once again demonstrated what is possible with the unique AMG One,” said Michael Schiebe, chair of Mercedes-AMG.

The Mercedes‑AMG One brings F1 hybrid-drive technology from the racetrack to the road. Powered by a 1.6l V6 hybrid petrol turbo engine and four electric motors, the car delivers a total output of 782kW, with the top speed capped at 352km/h.

The carbon fibre two-seater has a fully variable AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel drive with a hybrid-driven rear axle and electrically driven front axle with torque vectoring.

For the record drive, Engel selected the “Race Plus” driving mode, which optimises aerodynamics and lowers the chassis. As in all F1 cars, the Drag Reduction System is activated by the driver by pressing a button on the steering wheel, which retracts the front louvres on the wings and the upper aero element of the two-stage rear wing.

Porsche introduces new evo-kit for 911 GT2 RS Clubsport

It's primarily an aerodynamic kit and slight growth of the famous hips
Life
1 year ago

These were our five top sports cars of 2023

From electrics to hybrids, and even an occasional petrol-powered toy, Denis Droppa looks at this year’s top thrill rides
Life
11 months ago

May the downforce be with you: taming the Porsche GT3 RS

Denis Droppa drives Porsche’s new track-attack beast at Yas Marina circuit
Life
1 year ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
An ode to the Foresters Arms
Life
2.
Suzuki announces local pricing of new Swift ...
Life / Motoring
3.
Emigrating? What you need to know about upcoming ...
Life
4.
These were SA’s best selling cars in another ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Spring flower madness
Life

Related Articles

Hyundai celebrates 100-millionth car produced

Life / Motoring

New California law to curb use of vehicles as harassment tools

Life / Motoring

Lamborghini to release exclusive padel racket

Life / Motoring

These were SA’s best selling cars in another sluggish month

Life / Motoring

Exclusive Bentley Mulliner range announced

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.