The Italian and French brands team up to bring exclusivity in the trending sport. Picture: SUPPLIED
Italian supercar doyen Lamborghini has announced a collaboration with French padel racket manufacturer Babolat to produce a 50-piece, limited edition Babolat BL001 padel racket.
Babolat was founded in 1875, inventing the first tennis strings while padel is a high-octane blend of a racket sport adapted from both tennis and squash. The sport that’s played in a smaller court compared to tennis uses a solid, perforated paddle, as opposed to a strung racket, and it's a new lifestyle rage with many padel courts popping up all over SA towns.
Aldric Bourgier, chief innovation and development officer at Babolat joined Lamborghini's chief manufacturing officer Ranieri Niccoli to celebrate their manufacturing union.
“We have 150 years of know-how in racket sports overall, and we are committed to padel for more than 20 years already” said Bourgier, “but we are always keen to collaborate with experts in their field. And Lamborghini is a connoisseur of carbon composite technologies as well as leather and paint. We can produce something very special, very unique.”
The padel courts at the Joburg Country Club. Picture: Supplied
“Personally, I love [padel],” said Niccoli. “I started to play, and it’s an easy sport to pick up initially, and then you realise how strategic it can be. It’s fast, interesting to play and watch, it’s a convivial sport, drawing people together in their passion.”
“When I was playing padel, I realised the synergies between Lamborghini and Babolat,” says Niccoli. So we talked and realised we share not only a technological but also passionate about sharing our respective expertise and pushing ourselves to deliver on this new challenge.”
International News
Lamborghini to release exclusive padel racket
The supercar maker has teamed up with Babolat to produce just 50 of a limited edition of the racket
Italian supercar doyen Lamborghini has announced a collaboration with French padel racket manufacturer Babolat to produce a 50-piece, limited edition Babolat BL001 padel racket.
Babolat was founded in 1875, inventing the first tennis strings while padel is a high-octane blend of a racket sport adapted from both tennis and squash. The sport that’s played in a smaller court compared to tennis uses a solid, perforated paddle, as opposed to a strung racket, and it's a new lifestyle rage with many padel courts popping up all over SA towns.
Aldric Bourgier, chief innovation and development officer at Babolat joined Lamborghini's chief manufacturing officer Ranieri Niccoli to celebrate their manufacturing union.
“We have 150 years of know-how in racket sports overall, and we are committed to padel for more than 20 years already” said Bourgier, “but we are always keen to collaborate with experts in their field. And Lamborghini is a connoisseur of carbon composite technologies as well as leather and paint. We can produce something very special, very unique.”
“Personally, I love [padel],” said Niccoli. “I started to play, and it’s an easy sport to pick up initially, and then you realise how strategic it can be. It’s fast, interesting to play and watch, it’s a convivial sport, drawing people together in their passion.”
“When I was playing padel, I realised the synergies between Lamborghini and Babolat,” says Niccoli. So we talked and realised we share not only a technological but also passionate about sharing our respective expertise and pushing ourselves to deliver on this new challenge.”
Exclusive Bentley Mulliner range announced
Entries open for 2025 Simola Hillclimb
Hyundai will survive torrid industry times, says CEO
Rolls-Royce Spectre Lunaflair is a celestial special
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.