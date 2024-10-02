Life / Motoring

International News

Lamborghini to release exclusive padel racket

The supercar maker has teamed up with Babolat to produce just 50 of a limited edition of the racket

02 October 2024 - 10:21
by Phuti Mpyane
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The Italian and French brands team up to bring exclusivity in the trending sport. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Italian and French brands team up to bring exclusivity in the trending sport. Picture: SUPPLIED

Italian supercar doyen Lamborghini has announced a collaboration with French padel racket manufacturer Babolat to produce a 50-piece, limited edition Babolat BL001 padel racket.

Babolat was founded in 1875, inventing the first tennis strings while padel is a high-octane blend of a racket sport adapted from both tennis and squash. The sport that’s played in a smaller court compared to tennis uses a solid, perforated paddle, as opposed to a strung racket, and it's a new lifestyle rage with many padel courts popping up all over SA towns.

Aldric Bourgier, chief innovation and development officer at Babolat joined Lamborghini's chief manufacturing officer Ranieri Niccoli to celebrate their manufacturing union.

“We have 150 years of know-how in racket sports overall, and we are committed to padel for more than 20 years already” said Bourgier, “but we are always keen to collaborate with experts in their field. And Lamborghini is a connoisseur of carbon composite technologies as well as leather and paint. We can produce something very special, very unique.”

The padel courts at the Joburg Country Club. Picture: Supplied
The padel courts at the Joburg Country Club. Picture: Supplied

“Personally, I love [padel],” said Niccoli. “I started to play, and it’s an easy sport to pick up initially, and then you realise how strategic it can be. It’s fast, interesting to play and watch, it’s a convivial sport, drawing people together in their passion.”

“When I was playing padel, I realised the synergies between Lamborghini and Babolat,” says Niccoli. So we talked and realised we share not only a technological but also passionate about sharing our respective expertise and pushing ourselves to deliver on this new challenge.”

Exclusive Bentley Mulliner range announced

The top-tier range gets more luxury and can be had in chrome or black decorative trim
Life
1 day ago

Entries open for 2025 Simola Hillclimb

Classes for 15th edition of the Knysna event have been revised to expand the range of eligible vehicles, particularly Formula Atlantic single-seaters
Life
1 day ago

Hyundai will survive torrid industry times, says CEO

Gideon Jansen van Rensburg reckons some brands aren’t going to make it, given the multiple challenges the automotive industry faces globally
Life
1 day ago

Rolls-Royce Spectre Lunaflair is a celestial special

The one-off electric luxury sedan has special holographic paint inspired by a lunar halo
Life
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Suzuki announces local pricing of new Swift ...
Life / Motoring
2.
An ode to the Foresters Arms
Life
3.
Emigrating? What you need to know about upcoming ...
Life
4.
These were SA’s best selling cars in another ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Spring flower madness
Life

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.