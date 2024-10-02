Life / Motoring

International News

Hyundai celebrates 100-millionth car produced

The company, with headquarters in Seoul, was founded in 1967

02 October 2024 - 15:10
by Motor News Reporter
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The 100-millionth Hyundai rolls of the Ulsan plant in the South Korea. Picture: SUPPLIED
The 100-millionth Hyundai rolls of the Ulsan plant in the South Korea. Picture: SUPPLIED

Hyundai motor company celebrated the production of 100- million units of global cumulative production on September 30. The South Korean company was founded 57 years ago and the unit that marked the milestone is an Ioniq 5 electric crossover.

The company marked the event at its Ulsan plant in South Korea and as a token of gratitude the 100-millionth vehicle to roll off the conveyor belt was given directly to a customer. 

“Reaching global cumulative production of 100-million vehicles is a meaningful milestone that was possible thanks to our customers around the world who have chosen and supported Hyundai Motor since the very beginning,” said Jaehoon Chang, president and CEO of Hyundai motor company.

“Taking on bold challenges and being in constant pursuit of innovation has enabled us to achieve rapid growth and will empower us to take ‘one step further’ towards another 100- million units as a mobility game changer.”

The Ulsan Plant, which began operations in 1968, produced South Korea’s first mass-produced independent model, the Pony, in 1975. Now, the Ulsan Plant is a central hub for electrification, and the company is establishing a dedicated electric vehicle facility at the site.

Hyundai will survive torrid industry times, says CEO

Gideon Jansen van Rensburg reckons some brands aren’t going to make it, given the multiple challenges the automotive industry faces globally
Life
1 day ago

Mercedes semi-autonomous cars now allowed to drive faster

The cars will be upgraded to drive up to 95km/h autonomously on German autobahns
Life
1 week ago

Ford in talks to restart production in India for export

The Chennai plant, which made the  Ford EcoSport SUV popular in SA, was closed in 2022
Life
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Suzuki announces local pricing of new Swift ...
Life / Motoring
2.
An ode to the Foresters Arms
Life
3.
Emigrating? What you need to know about upcoming ...
Life
4.
These were SA’s best selling cars in another ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Spring flower madness
Life

Related Articles

Lamborghini to release exclusive padel racket

Life / Motoring

These were SA’s best selling cars in another sluggish month

Life / Motoring

Exclusive Bentley Mulliner range announced

Life / Motoring

Entries open for 2025 Simola Hillclimb

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.