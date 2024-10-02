Hyundai celebrates 100-millionth car produced

The 100-millionth Hyundai rolls of the Ulsan plant in the South Korea. Picture: SUPPLIED
Hyundai motor company celebrated the production of 100- million units of global cumulative production on September 30. The South Korean company was founded 57 years ago and the unit that marked the milestone is an Ioniq 5 electric crossover.
The company marked the event at its Ulsan plant in South Korea and as a token of gratitude the 100-millionth vehicle to roll off the conveyor belt was given directly to a customer.
“Reaching global cumulative production of 100-million vehicles is a meaningful milestone that was possible thanks to our customers around the world who have chosen and supported Hyundai Motor since the very beginning,” said Jaehoon Chang, president and CEO of Hyundai motor company.
“Taking on bold challenges and being in constant pursuit of innovation has enabled us to achieve rapid growth and will empower us to take ‘one step further’ towards another 100- million units as a mobility game changer.”
The Ulsan Plant, which began operations in 1968, produced South Korea’s first mass-produced independent model, the Pony, in 1975. Now, the Ulsan Plant is a central hub for electrification, and the company is establishing a dedicated electric vehicle facility at the site.
The company, with headquarters in Seoul, was founded in 1967
