Life / Motoring

International News

Electric Renault 4 teased ahead of October debut

02 October 2024 - 18:37
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

French car company Renault has teased details of its new Renault 4 E-Tech ahead of the official reveal during the 2024 Paris Motor Show on October 14.

The original Renault 4 was an economy family car built from 1961 to 1994. It was Renault’s first front-wheel drive family car that achieved emblematic status thanks to a resourcefulness that appealed to city dwellers and farmers alike,

As many as 20 assembly plants dotted all over the globe produced the car for more than 100 countries, with more than 8-million units sold worldwide.

The teased version is a retro-inspired iteration with similar hallmarks, but built for modern times as a full-electric model. It is built on the same Renault AmpR Small platform the company used to return another legendary Renault nameplate.

Teaser images show an illuminated grille and oblong grille with a lit rim encircling the round LED headlamps. The Renault 4 E-Tech is the first Renault vehicle to feature a backlit emblem of the brand. 

Size-wise, the new Renault 4 E-Tech will measure 4.14m in length for similar functionality as the predecessor and modern rivals, and a retractable fabric roof such as the old model.

The new Renault 4 will evoke images of French rural frolicking in the 1960s. Picture: SUPPLIED
The new Renault 4 will evoke images of French rural frolicking in the 1960s. Picture: SUPPLIED

The throwback model was first announced at the 2022 Paris motor show as part of the trio of retro-inspired electric concept cars. The Renault 4Ever previewed a rugged version of the Renault 4, while the new Renault 5 hatch is now in production. 

The Renault 4 E-Tech electric will be produced in Maubeuge, France, and reach dealerships in 2025.

Renault 5 wins Best Car of the World award

Volkswagen, BYD and MG were selected category winners from the eclectic panel of judges
Life
1 month ago

Reborn electric Renault 5 shows off at Geneva car show

Renault has avoided what the brand’s design director refers to ‘retrofuturism’ … until now
Life
7 months ago

Boxy Hyundai Exter enters SA’s compact SUV fray

The small crossover brings typical Korean style and value but there's a chink in its armour
Life
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
An ode to the Foresters Arms
Life
2.
Suzuki announces local pricing of new Swift ...
Life / Motoring
3.
Emigrating? What you need to know about upcoming ...
Life
4.
These were SA’s best selling cars in another ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Spring flower madness
Life

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.