Electric Renault 4 teased ahead of October debut

French car company Renault has teased details of its new Renault 4 E-Tech ahead of the official reveal during the 2024 Paris Motor Show on October 14.
The original Renault 4 was aneconomy family car built from 1961 to 1994. It was Renault’s first front-wheel drive family car that achieved emblematic status thanks to a resourcefulness that appealed to city dwellers and farmers alike,
As many as 20 assembly plants dotted all over the globe produced the car for more than 100 countries, with more than 8-million units sold worldwide.
The teased version is a retro-inspired iteration with similar hallmarks, but built for modern times as a full-electric model. It is built on the same Renault AmpR Small platform the company used to return another legendary Renault nameplate.
Teaser images show an illuminated grille and oblong grille with a lit rim encircling the round LED headlamps. The Renault 4 E-Tech is the first Renault vehicle to feature a backlit emblem of the brand.
Size-wise, the new Renault 4 E-Tech will measure 4.14m in length for similar functionality as the predecessor and modern rivals, and a retractable fabric roof such as the old model.
The new Renault 4 will evoke images of French rural frolicking in the 1960s. Picture: SUPPLIED
The throwback model was first announced at the 2022 Paris motor show as part of the trio of retro-inspired electric concept cars. The Renault 4Ever previewed a rugged version of the Renault 4, while the new Renault 5 hatch is now in production.
The Renault 4 E-Tech electric will be produced in Maubeuge, France, and reach dealerships in 2025.
