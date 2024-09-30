Life / Motoring

Rolls-Royce Spectre Lunaflair is a celestial special

The one-off electric luxury sedan has special holographic paint inspired by a lunar halo

01 October 2024 - 11:15
by Motoring Staff
The Spectre Lunaflair is inspired by a lunar halo, where light refracts through ice particles in cirrus clouds. Picture: SUPPLIED
Rolls-Royce Bespoke on Monday presented its new Spectre Lunaflair, a custom-built vehicle commissioned by a US client. The standout feature of the electrically powered luxury sedan is a special holographic paint that reflects a range of colours in different lighting conditions.

The design of the vehicle is inspired by the lunar halo phenomenon, where light from the moon passes through ice crystals in the atmosphere, creating a circular light effect. Rolls-Royce spent more than a year developing the paint finish to replicate this.

The process involved multiple trials of paint chemistry and layering. The final paint consists of seven layers, including a pearlescent coat with magnesium fluoride and aluminium flakes, which produces a metallic sheen in low light and shifts to multiple colours under direct sunlight.

The Spectre Lunaflair draws inspiration from the Phantom Syntopia, a Bespoke creation from 2023. That project featured a darker finish, while the Lunaflair offers a brighter and more luminous take on the concept, using the lunar halo as a design guide.

The car’s luxurious interior features a custom colour scheme of Navy Blue, White and Peony Pink, also inspired by the lunar halo. These tones are applied throughout the cabin, including the seats, doors and Starlight Headliner. This theme is also carried onto the dual-tone steering wheel, with a Navy Blue outer and an Arctic White inner side.

Rolls-Royce confirmed only one Spectre Lunaflair has been produced and the unique paint finish will remain exclusive to the commissioning client.

Electric power is ‘perfect’ for the brand — Rolls-Royce boss

Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös speaks to Denis Droppa about the silent-propulsion revolution taking place at the luxury carmaker
Life
1 year ago

Former Rolls-Royce head designer Ian Cameron murdered

Cameron died after being stabbed in an attack in his home in Germany
Life
2 months ago

Vladimir Putin gives Kim Jong-un a second Russian limousine

Putin, on a visit to Pyongyang, in turn received works of art depicting himself, including busts
Life
3 months ago
