Exclusive Bentley Mulliner range announced

The Bentley Mulliner visual differentiators start with the signature ‘Floating Diamond’ radiator grille. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mulliner versions of the fourth-generation Bentley Continental GT, GTC and Flying Spur have been announced. Mulliner is Bentley’s bespoke crafting division, building on the specification Speed models with the addition of even more options and luxury details.
The Mulliner range offers visual differences, starting with the new signature “Floating Diamond” radiator grille with chrome surround and centre bar, chrome lower grilles and chrome-finish tailpipes. Satin silver mirror caps complement the shiny surface. Alternatively, the Mulliner Blackline substitutes the brightware and the mirror caps with gloss black.
The Mulliner range also rides on specifically designed 22” wheels in two finishes, tungsten grey or gloss black, both with polished accents and self-levelling Bentley Mulliner wheel badges.
Furthermore, the Continental GT Mulliner and GTC Mulliner feature a cut crystal reflector in the twin single headlamps and a Mulliner badge fitted to the front wings. For the Flying Spur Mulliner, the Flying B radiator mascot is included as standard (with chrome or black finish), as well as a new Mulliner wing vent with double-diamond detailing.
The cabins of Mulliner models have heightened luxury and exclusivity with many cow hide colour options. Picture: SUPPLIED
Welcome and coming home light sequences featuring an animation of the Bentley wings are among new features, as are red-tinted tail lamps (replacing the grey-tinted lamps of the Speed). Mulliner illuminated outer treadplates and deep-pile overmats form part of the trimmed cockpit, with accent colour piping and exclusive embroidery to the hand-stitched seats with a diamond perforation pattern.
The new stitching pattern extends to the tonneau cover in the open-top Continental GTC Mulliner, visible whenever the seven-bow fabric roof is lowered. New standard features for the Mulliner range also include wellness seating with postural adjust and auto climate front seats. These are available as rear seats in the Flying Spur limo while a wide choice of new hide colour splits is available.
Exclusive LED driver’s instrument binnacles with exclusive graphics, including the Bentley rotating display, sports pedals, and heated three-spoke steering wheel add further to the amenities. Mulliner models also receive leather-bound keys in a branded and handcrafted presentation box, matching the three-colour cabin configuration of their car.
The new stitching pattern of the tonneau cover in a Continental GTC Mulliner. Picture: SUPPLIED
Power in all models is provided by the 4l V8 hybrid power train capable of producing 575kW and 1,000Nm. The Mulliners are also able of travelling silently in pure EV mode for up to 81km for the Continental GT and 76km for the Flying Spur. Top speed in this mode is 140km/h. A new dual valve damper and chamber air springs system boosts the Mulliner’s handling prowess.
Bentley SA is yet to confirm prices but has indicated the top-line Mulliner models will be available from mid-2025.
