NEW MODEL
McLaren’s new supercar will be called the W1
The successor to the P1 and legendary F1, the car will be unveiled on October 6
30 September 2024 - 10:03
McLaren Automotive has announced that the next car in its iconic "1" car lineage will be called the W1 and will be revealed on October 6.
The British brand’s new flagship follows in the footsteps of the three-seater McLaren F1 launched in 1992 and the hybrid-powered P1 of 2013, both of which were the top supercars of their time...
