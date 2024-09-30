Ford Ranger Tremor displays its standout attributes

The Ford Ranger Tremor has its own signature look including black alloys. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
There are 29 Ford Ranger models on the market right now, encompassing single, super and double cabs. Our Ranger Tremor long-term test unit along with its posh Ranger Platinum cousin blew up the range options earlier in year.
The Tremor is our third Ford Ranger long-term adoptee, including the latest generation Ranger Wildtrak X and the previous-generation Ranger Raptor. If other derivatives that have arrived for the regular road test regiment are to be included, we’ve become accustomed to life with this line of double-cab bakkies.
The Tremor model is a locally developed model that’s based on the XLT trim, profiting from specific off-road driving wares also found in the Wildtrak X. These include the huge Grabber All-Terrain rubber, Trail control and Trail turn assist. The latter system allows the hefty Ranger to swiftly make it through tight turns without needing three-point turns, and the Trail control is an off-road cruise control, in a nutshell.
Black vinyl seats feature contrast grey stitching. Picture: SUPPLIED
We’ve previously covered our Ranger Tremor’s technical bits and its on-and-off road escapades, but now I want to discuss the looks and styling. There’s no denying that aesthetics play a role in the purchase decision. With so many models on offer, Ford designers had their work cut out to differentiate them.
Our Tremor is painted Frozen white, but you can opt for Agate black, Carbonised grey, Blue lighting or Lucid red. Model specific decals aside, the Tremor largely mimics the Wildtrak X frontal features of a gloss black Ford badge, the trio of dotted auxiliary lights and a honeycomb grille, however, our car hasn’t the angled H-bar design. It’s got the horizontal version, and it also lacks the Luxe yellow strip surrounding a similar lower bumper.
The Tremor is distinguished further by black alloy wheels instead of its cousin’s diamond cut units and the lack of the Flexible Rack System (FRS) — a cost option that introduces a functional rear cowling that slides back with five lockable positions along the length of the load bed.
It’s a handy feature for carting long items that also brings roof racks. The Tremor appears lower and sleeker with a rear sports bar, and it’s a look that’s growing on me more than the over-the-top tailoring of the Wildtrak X.
The rear sport bar gives it character while a load bin minus a lid is disadvantageous to load carrying. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
Outside its posing abilities, the Tremor continues the standout attributes of its XLT donor model as a sensible buy that’s just as capable as the Wildtrak X but costing R68,000 less. Our bakkie is also now averaging 9.6l/100km, impressively in urban settings, but still is far off the OEM claims of 7.5l/100km
So far no technical or digital interface glitch has surfaced. It’s purring along healthily, and buying tips would be to consider the fitment of a roller-shutter or the hard tonneau cover for peace of mind against the elements and criminality when carrying cargo.
LONG-TERM FLEET
Ford Ranger Tremor displays its standout attributes
We take time out to admire the stylistic charms of our long-term steed
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.