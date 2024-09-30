Local Launch
Fiat 500 refreshed for 2024 and maker’s anniversary
Three models with a new naming convention are now on sale in SA
30 September 2024 - 10:28
The Fiat 500 has received updates for 2024 and the model range has been consolidated into three models, with a new naming convention: 500 Base, 500 Style and 500 Style Cab. The uptick in features coincides with the Italian company celebrating its 125th anniversary in 2024.
The iconic Fiat 500 was launched 67 years ago, designed by Dante Giacosa to be a compact, affordable vehicle for the masses. It's now in its third generation and 7.5-million..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.