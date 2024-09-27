Suzuki announces local pricing of new Swift hatchback

The new Suzuki Swift is ready to take over from its predecessor as a top ten seller in the local market. Picture: SUPPLIED
Suzuki SA has announced pricing of the new Suzuki Swift hatch. The model that was first shown at the Festival of Motoring at Kyalami in August features a new engine and also debuts a new continuously variable transmission (CVT) option.
The new Swift launches in five models, ranging from the entry-level Swift 1.2 GL to the range topping 1.2 GLX CVT. Power comes from a new-generation, 1.2l three-cylinder engine that produces 60kW and 112 Nm, reflecting a marginal increase and decrease in power and torque outputs by 1kW and 1Nm, respectively, from the four-cylinder 1.2l motor it replaces.
The loss of a cylinder and the introduction of a new multipoint fuel-injection system has improved thermal management and overall weight according to its maker, but there is no mention of improvements in fuel efficiency. All new Swift models equipped with the five-speed manual transmission will offer an engine auto start/stop system as standard.
The interior is enhanced with a two-tone, wraparound design and colourful infotainment screens. Picture: SUPPLIED
The new Swift, with an aggressively playful new look according to the company, has more rounded shoulder lines, flared fenders and Frontier blue pearl metallic and Burning red pearl metallic as bright new colours.
Inside the cockpit with a wraparound, dual-tone dashboard are instruments and controls designed for easy reach, an LCD panel with a wide range of information including average and current fuel consumption, speed limits and warnings from safety and driver assistance systems.
Range wide features include power steering, digital climate control, immobiliser and alarm, rear parking sensors, electrically adjustable and foldable side mirrors, electric windows and a rear bench that can fold in a 60/40 configuration. All models also get six airbags, an electronic stability programme, hill hold control and emergency brake assist.
The entry-model Swift 1.2GL is exclusively fitted with a manual transmission and rides on 14-inch steel wheels. The 1.2 GL+ has the option of the CVT and is perched on 15-inch wheels instead, including the seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, steering wheel control buttons, hands-free phone operation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a reversing camera as standard equipment.
The new model gets a smaller three-cylinder motor and continuously variable transmission. Picture: SUPPLIED
In 1.2 GLX guise, the Swift benefits from automatic halogen projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights and fog lamps, automatic folding side mirrors and polished, diamond cut 15-inch wheels. The GLX also boasts automatic climate control, a larger nine-inch infotainment screen and cruise control housed within the leather-clad steering wheel. Steering wheel paddles appear when ordered in CVT form.
The company says dealers will soon start delivering the new Suzuki Swift model across SA, with all derivatives sold as standard with a two-year/30,000km service plan and a promotional five-years/200,000km warranty.
Pricing
Suzuki Swift 1.2 GL Manual: R219,900
Suzuki Swift 1.2 GL+ Manual: R239,900
Suzuki Swift 1.2 GL+ CVT: R259,900
Suzuki Swift 1.2 GLX Manual: R264,900
Suzuki Swift 1.2 GLX CVT: R284,900
