Ford SA announces price of new Tourneo MPV

The stylish new Ford Tourneo was officially launched two weeks ago. Picture: SUPPLIED
Ford SA has announced pricing for the new eight-seater Tourneo lifestyle MPV. The vehicle was launched in SA two weeks ago but the company was unable to provide launch pricing, citing the unpredictability of the local currency at the time.
The company now confirms the Tourneo Trend LWB Bus 2.0L eight-speed automatic will cost R1,070,000, higher than the R999,200 it predicted in April.
In its latest guise, the Tourneo is larger, more refined and more handsome. It also features upgrades in digital wares and luxury and convenience items for passengers. Power is provided by 2.0l single turbo diesel engine with AdBlue, in combination with a new eight-speed automatic transmission. Ford says it plans to launch additional models in the Tourneo line-up later.
The new Ford Tourneo is sold with a four-year/120,000km warranty as standard, optionally extendable to seven years/200,000km. A six-year/90,000km service is optional, extendable to eight-years/165,000km.
