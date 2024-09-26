Life / Motoring

INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH

Bentley unveils yacht-inspired Bentayga Azure Riviera

Extended wheelbase luxury SUV sports a nautical themed exterior and interior

26 September 2024 - 21:19
by Motoring Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The Bentayga EWB Azure Riviera Collection is designed with bespoke exterior and interior elements echoing the essence of modern sailing yachts. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Bentayga EWB Azure Riviera Collection is designed with bespoke exterior and interior elements echoing the essence of modern sailing yachts. Picture: SUPPLIED

Bentley has introduced the Bentayga Extended Wheelbase (EWB) Azure Riviera Collection, a new model featuring design elements inspired by the yachting industry.

The flagship SUV features an Aegean Blue exterior, complemented by 22-inch five-spoke polished wheels with black-painted pockets, along with Aegean Blue painted lower brightware, front apron and roof rail inserts. The Blackline Specification is also included, intended to enhance the vehicle’s exterior design.

Inside, the Bentayga EWB Azure Riviera Collection stands out with an interior with Brunel secondary hide, linen main hide, and autumn accents. A pale pinstripe veneer is featured on the interior surfaces. The headrests feature Riviera Collection embroidery, while the seat backs are marked with “Azure” embroidery in autumn accents.

The model also comes equipped with Mulliner overmats in Brunel with autumn micro-piping, loose cushions in linen with Riviera embroidery, and bespoke Riviera treadplates.

Additional features include the carmaker’s luxurious airline seat specification with 22-way adjustability, climate control, Bentley diamond illumination, a Bang and Olufsen audio system, customisable mood lighting, a heated three-spoke multifunction steering wheel, power close rear doors and picnic tables with Brunel leather inserts.

Bentley said the Bentayga EWB Azure Riviera Collection is exclusively available for the European region.

 

New Bentley Flying Spur is a sedan with supercar performance

The luxury car's hybrid powertrain makes total outputs of 575kW and 1,000Nm
Life
2 weeks ago

Anant Singh’s classic Mercedes breaks SA auction record

The 280 SL Pagoda beat the previous high by more than R1m
Life
2 weeks ago

Top ten SUV ‘Powerhouses’ on sale in SA

The exalted collection has stalwarts, new age protagonists and now a farmer’s delight
Life
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Why can’t SA roads handle snow?
Life / Motoring
2.
Nissan SA adds new models to its Navara bakkie ...
Life / Motoring
3.
REVIEW: Mercedes E220d is frugal, polished and ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Volkswagen workers threaten strikes to fight ...
Life / Motoring
5.
All the panel vans that’ll set you back no more ...
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.