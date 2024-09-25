Volkswagen workers threaten strikes to fight plant closures

A production line in a Volkswagen plant in Emden, Germany.
Picture: REUTERS
Hanover — Union leaders threatened strikes and warned Volkswagen on Wednesday against a “historic mistake” as the two sides started pay talks that are likely to determine how aggressively Europe’s biggest vehicle maker pursues layoffs and plant closures in Germany.
Tension at the vehicle giant is running high as the spectre of factory closures, which would be a first for the company in Germany, has set it on a collision course with the powerful IG Metall union.
IG Metall, which has vowed to fight any such moves, must also negotiate new labour deals for the core VW brand’s 130,000 workers in Germany, after the group earlier this month ended agreements that had safeguarded employment at six of its plants in western Germany since the mid-1990s.
Worker representatives have vowed to wage a bitter resistance against job cuts, blaming top management and the government’s faltering support for VW’s ills.
IG Metall threatened strikes, which are possible from the start of December, and insisted on a 7% pay rise.
“A good shepherd looks after his sheep and keeps them together. Volkswagen’s shepherd is threatening to rip the skin off their bodies and then throw them out in a hurricane,” Thorsten Groeger, IG Metall’s chief negotiator with VW, told workers outside the talks venue in Hanover.
Works council chief Daniela Cavallowent back into VW’s 87-year history, referencing the expropriation of trade union funds during the Third Reich.
“With an average interest rate, this capital, which the Nazis had robbed from the labour movement at the time, would have generated billions of euros over the decades. This money, our money, is in the Volkswagen Group today,” she said.
She stressed a preparedness to compromise, but added that it was now up to management to find a solution.
Some workers held up signs that read, “Shortage of skilled workers on the board — we are looking for experts.”
VW argues that high energy and labour costs in Germany, Europe’s top economy, put it at a disadvantage to European peers, as well as Chinese rivals that have set their sights on a big slice of the region’s electric vehicle (EV) market.
Reinforcing that message at the start of the talks, VW personnel chief Arne Meiswinkel said the division must cut costs to stay competitive.
“Germany is falling behind the competition. Our core brand Volkswagen is particularly affected by this. International competition is threatening to overtake us,” Meiswinkel said. “We must work together to restructure our company. The situation is serious.”
The task was to find viable solutions, said Meiswinkel, the mention of whose name was greeted with boos during Groeger’s speech.
The talks are taking place at Schloss Herrenhausen, a 19th-century summer residence of royal house of Hanover.
They come as Germany’s industry as a whole is struggling with high costs, labour shortages and rising competition, leading heavyweights including BASFand Thyssenkruppto consider paring back their activities.
Other German vehicle makers are feeling the pain too, with Mercedes-Benzand BMWcutting their profit forecasts in recent weeks due to weak demand in China.
The standoff has worried Germany’s coalition government, which is already struggling to lift economic growth and its own popularity ahead of federal elections in 2025.
Economy minister Robert Habeck said during a factory visit last week that he wanted to helpVW through a period of cost-cutting without having to resort to site closures, but said there were limits.
Groeger acknowledged the company faced major challenges but said VW’s success over decades was based on solving problems with employees, not confrontation.
“To first give notice — to smash the china and then wonder at the mess: this is a blatant taboo break — and a historic mistake. Plus it could also cost a lot of money,” he said.
VW’s management “should circle one day in their calendars in bold: December 1st. That’s not just when the first window on the Advent calendar will be opened. But strikes are possible from 00.01 on this day,” Groeger said.
Reuters
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.