New 35 TDI engine for Audi Q3 Urban and Black Editions

The diesel motors bring 110kW outputs and low fuel usage to the more stylish packages

25 September 2024 - 11:23
The Audi Q3 Urban and Black editions are now available with a new diesel engine option. Picture: SUPPLIED
Audi SA has announced the addition of a new 35 TDI engine option for Audi Q3 Black and Urban Edition trim lines exclusively. Urban and Black Edition specifications were launched earlier in 2024, are available in regular and Sportback Q3 shapes and bundle together amenities as favoured by clients.

The new 2.0l diesel engine is said to boast smoother operation thanks to a pair of balancer shafts in the crankcase that minimises internal friction. Power is rated at 110kW and 340Nm from 1,750rpm to 3,000rpm and paired with a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch automatic transmission driving the front-wheels.

Performance is said to be 9.2 seconds from standstill to 100km/h with a 207km/h top speed. Fuel consumption is rated at 4.9l/100km. The Audi Q3 engine range includes 35 and 40 TFSI power plants and the five-cylinder 2.5l TFSI engine from the RS Q3.

The Black Edition trim represents a classic design language, favouring silver trim elements that come standard with 19” alloy wheels, a panoramic glass sunroof, parking aid plus, keyless entry and start, rear-view camera and electric tailgate, among other features.

The Urban Edition comes with 18” alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof, parking aid plus, keyless entry and start, rear-view camera and electric tailgate.

Audi Q3 Urban and Black editions benefit from tailored amenities with funkier styling. Picture: SUPPLIED
All Audis are sold with a one-year/unlimited kilometre warranty and five-year/100,000km maintenance plan as standard.

Pricing

Audi Q3 35 TDI Urban Edition — R832,270

Audi Q3 Sportback 35 TDI Urban Edition — R857,870

Audi Q3 35 TDI Black Edition — R908,450

Audi Q3 Sportback 35 TDI Black Edition — R934,050

Why can't SA roads handle snow?

Icy conditions affect the Northern Hemisphere much more, but don’t cause the type of road havoc that affected SA on the weekend
1 day ago

Single Audi RS6 Avant GT model destined for SA to be auctioned

The limited-edition car is going under the hammer in Cape Town in November
1 week ago

FIRST DRIVE: Swankier, more advanced VW Tiguan now on sale in SA

The larger and more refined car ups the technological ante
2 weeks ago

FIRST DRIVE | GAC Emkoo smooth, silent but not perfect

The crossover has rivals such as the Toyota Rav4, Volkswagen Tiguan, Kia Sportage and Chery Tiggo 7 Pro in its sights
2 days ago
