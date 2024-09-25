The Audi Q3 Urban and Black editions are now available with a new diesel engine option. Picture: SUPPLIED
Audi SA has announced the addition of a new 35 TDI engine option for Audi Q3 Black and Urban Edition trim lines exclusively. Urban and Black Edition specifications were launched earlier in 2024, are available in regular and Sportback Q3 shapes and bundle together amenities as favoured by clients.
The new 2.0l diesel engine is said to boast smoother operation thanks to a pair of balancer shafts in the crankcase that minimises internal friction. Power is rated at 110kW and 340Nm from 1,750rpm to 3,000rpm and paired with a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch automatic transmission driving the front-wheels.
Performance is said to be 9.2 seconds from standstill to 100km/h with a 207km/h top speed. Fuel consumption is rated at 4.9l/100km. The Audi Q3 engine range includes 35 and 40 TFSI power plants and the five-cylinder 2.5l TFSI engine from the RS Q3.
The Black Edition trim represents a classic design language, favouring silver trim elements that come standard with 19” alloy wheels, a panoramic glass sunroof, parking aid plus, keyless entry and start, rear-view camera and electric tailgate, among other features.
The Urban Edition comes with 18” alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof, parking aid plus, keyless entry and start, rear-view camera and electric tailgate.
Audi Q3 Urban and Black editions benefit from tailored amenities with funkier styling. Picture: SUPPLIED
All Audis are sold with a one-year/unlimited kilometre warranty and five-year/100,000km maintenance plan as standard.
Local Launch
New 35 TDI engine for Audi Q3 Urban and Black Editions
The diesel motors bring 110kW outputs and low fuel usage to the more stylish packages
Audi SA has announced the addition of a new 35 TDI engine option for Audi Q3 Black and Urban Edition trim lines exclusively. Urban and Black Edition specifications were launched earlier in 2024, are available in regular and Sportback Q3 shapes and bundle together amenities as favoured by clients.
The new 2.0l diesel engine is said to boast smoother operation thanks to a pair of balancer shafts in the crankcase that minimises internal friction. Power is rated at 110kW and 340Nm from 1,750rpm to 3,000rpm and paired with a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch automatic transmission driving the front-wheels.
Performance is said to be 9.2 seconds from standstill to 100km/h with a 207km/h top speed. Fuel consumption is rated at 4.9l/100km. The Audi Q3 engine range includes 35 and 40 TFSI power plants and the five-cylinder 2.5l TFSI engine from the RS Q3.
The Black Edition trim represents a classic design language, favouring silver trim elements that come standard with 19” alloy wheels, a panoramic glass sunroof, parking aid plus, keyless entry and start, rear-view camera and electric tailgate, among other features.
The Urban Edition comes with 18” alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof, parking aid plus, keyless entry and start, rear-view camera and electric tailgate.
All Audis are sold with a one-year/unlimited kilometre warranty and five-year/100,000km maintenance plan as standard.
Pricing
Audi Q3 35 TDI Urban Edition — R832,270
Audi Q3 Sportback 35 TDI Urban Edition — R857,870
Audi Q3 35 TDI Black Edition — R908,450
Audi Q3 Sportback 35 TDI Black Edition — R934,050
Why can’t SA roads handle snow?
Single Audi RS6 Avant GT model destined for SA to be auctioned
FIRST DRIVE: Swankier, more advanced VW Tiguan now on sale in SA
FIRST DRIVE | GAC Emkoo smooth, silent but not perfect
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.