All the panel vans that’ll set you back no more than R400,000

The Suzuki Eeco is one of few traditional compact panel vans still available. Picture: SUPPLIED
There are no longer any half-tonne bakkies in SA after Nissan stopped locally manufacturing the NP200 earlier this year, leaving a gap for small commercial vehicles in the market.
In addition to launching panel vans, motor companies are converting crossovers, hatchbacks and MPVs into light delivery vehicles to take over from half-tonne bakkies.
Here is a list of last-mile delivery champions that will cost you less than R400,000.
Suzuki Eeco
The Suzuki Eeco is the most affordable panel van and it’s also one of the more conventional. Advantages include running costs, twin sliding doors for god access and park distance control. It’s powered by a 1.2l petrol engine producing 59kW/104Nm and mated to a five-speed manual transmission.
Payload — 615kg
Warranty: Three years/100,000km
Service plan: N/A
Price — R212,900
Hyundai's Grand i10 Cargo is a long-time hit in the security industry, offering a 488kg payload. Picture: SUPPLIED
Hyundai Grand i10 1.2 Premium Cargo
The Grand i10 Cargo’s amenities include Bluetooth, aux input, USB port, 12V power socket, remote central locking, touchscreen, multifunction steering wheel controls, rear parking camera, and power windows in front.
Two models are on offer. The entry-level model is powered by a naturally-aspirated 1.0l three-cylinder motor with 49kW and 94Nm, and linked to a five-speed manual. The other option is powered by a 1.2l four-cylinder with 61kW and 114Nm, and paired with a four-speed automatic transmission.
Payload — 1,210l/508kg
Warranty: Vehicle five years/150,000km; drivetrain seven years/200,000km
Service plan: one year/15,000km
Price — R249,500/R289,900
Kia’s popular hatchback, which recently received a styling makeover, can be transformed into the Runner panel van.
Picture: SUPPLIED
Kia Picanto 1.0 LX Runner
Selling points include colour-coded bumpers so the cuteness isn’t betrayed by unpainted bumpers. Specifications are good too, including a touchscreen, multifunction steering wheel controls, rear parking camera, USB ports, 12V power socket, remote central locking and leather-clad steering wheel as standard. Power comes courtesy of a non-turbo 1.0l three cylinder engine with 49kW and 95Nm, paired with a five-speed manual transmission.
Payload — 820l/350kg
Warranty: Five years/unlimited km
Service plan: Two years/30,000km
Price — R284,900
Hyundai' Venue Cargo brings its passenger cousin's refinement and amenities to the delivery sector. Picture: SUPPLIED
Hyundai Venue 1.2 Premium Cargo
The Korean brand has also extended the working class treatment to the larger, fashionista Venue. The rear windows are covered by mesh to keep cargo secure and amenities include multifunction steering wheel controls, a touchscreen main display, auto on-off lights and park distance control with a rear camera.
It’s powered by a four-cylinder 1.2l engine with 61kW/115Nm and paired with a five-speed manual transmission. Advantages include towing unbraked/braked trailers up to a maximum of 750kg and 1,100kg, respectively.
Payload — 1,296l /620kg
Warranty — Five years vehicle/seven years drivetrain
Service plan: Three years/45,000km.
Price: R321,500
The Renault Triber Express is a mom's taxi transformed into a dad's runabout. Picture: SUPPLIED
Renault Triber 1.0 Express
Renault has fashioned a handy little panel van out of its Triber family MPV. The Triber Express is powered by a 1.0l three-cylinder engine with 52kW/96Nm and mated to a five-speed manual transmission. It retains some of the lifestyle MPV perks, including front power windows, a digital instrument cluster, gear shift indicator, Bluetooth, USB, AUX ports and rear park distance control. A steel mesh and privacy glass protect the cargo that’s accessed through the rear doors or the tailgate boot.
Payload — 1,500l/542kg
Warranty: Five years/150,000km
Service plan: Two years/30,000km
Price — R266,999
Renault has turned its Kiger into a blue-collar worker. Picture: SUPPLIED
Renault Kiger 1.0 Turbo Express
The newest member to join the panel van family is the Renault Kiger crossover. It offers 74kW and 160Nm from a 1.0l three-cylinder turbo engine mated to a five-speed manual transmission with start/stop function. Stability control, fabric seats, central locking, two airbags, remote central locking, daytime driving lights and touchscreen display with a rear parking camera are standard fare.
Payload — 415kg
Warranty: five years vehicle/150,000km,
Service plan: two years/30,000km
Price — R334,999
The Fiat Fiorino is another traditional panel van avilable for less than R400,000. Picture: SUPPLIED
Fiat Fiorino 1.4 panel van SX
The Fiat Fiorino is a stalwart of the commercial van segment, with three generations produced since 1977. The model continues to offer urban workhorse advantages such as sliding doors, and it’s available in petrol or diesel mated with five-speed manual transmissions.
Power is 57kW/150Nm for the petrol and 59kW/200Nm for the Multijet turbo diesel motor. Standard specification includes electric windows, 12V power socket and central locking. Bluetooth, USB ports, park distance control and cruise are optional extras for the diesel model only.
Payload — 2,800l/610kg
Warranty: Five years/100,000km
Service plan: Three years/60,000km
Price — R379,900 (P), R399,900 (D)
Chery's panel van is available in two models, priced at R339,900 and R374,900. Picture: SUPPLIED
Tiggo 4 Pro
Chinese brand Chery has converted its popular Tiggo 4 Pro crossover into a panel van. Features include keyless entry, 16-inch alloy wheels, LED daytime lights, a 10.25-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, dual front airbags and rear parking sensors. Power comes from a 1.5lpetrol engine that develops 83kW and 138Nm and it can be paired with a six-speed manual or automatic (CVT.)
Payload — 360kg/1,500l
Warranty: Vehicle five years/150,000km; engine ten years/1 million km
