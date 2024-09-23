Life / Motoring

NEWS

Mercedes semi-autonomous cars now allowed to drive faster

The cars will be upgraded to drive up to 95km/h autonomously on German autobahns

23 September 2024 - 10:45
by Victoria Waldersee
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A Mercedes employee demonstrates autonomous steering by the Drive Pilot system in a Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Picture: REUTERS
A Mercedes employee demonstrates autonomous steering by the Drive Pilot system in a Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Picture: REUTERS

Mercedes-Benz said its cars equipped with its automated driving system will be upgraded to drive autonomously at up to 95km/h on German motorways in certain conditions.

Pending certification by Germany’s motor transport authority, expected at the end of 2024, sales of the Drive Pilot system would start in 2025, Mercedes said on Monday.

The car is able to take over driving as long as another vehicle is in front of it and it has clear visibility, leaving drivers able to take their hands off the wheel for extended periods, but be expected to be able to take over within seconds.

Existing Mercedes cars equipped with the technology will be upgraded from a current 60km/h free of charge.

The auto industry has defined five levels of autonomous driving, from cruise control at level one to fully self-driving cars at level five. Mercedes cars will operate at level 3 in Germany under the new system.

Mercedes has installed a turquoise light on the front of cars with the system, which switches on when it is enabled to notify other drivers that it is in automated mode, a colour it hopes will be adopted as a standard.

Its aim is to increase the speed under which the system can be used to 130km/h, though it did not provide a timeline.

It has carried out tests for the level 3 system in Beijing and received approval to use it on designated highways in California and Nevada in the US.

While China was very “safety-conscious” and looking in detail at data, Mercedes CTO Markus Schaefer said he expected level 3 systems to be approved there for wider use “very quickly” and for the market to then expand at high speed.

“We know how quickly the market moves in China,” he said.

Reuters

REVIEW: Mercedes E220d is frugal, polished and expensive

The Benz icon grows more refined and glitzy, but high price offsets great fuel economy
Life
6 days ago

Anant Singh’s classic Mercedes breaks SA auction record

The 280 SL Pagoda beat the previous high by more than R1m
Life
1 week ago

Mercedes to develop batteries that extend EV range by 80%

The new solid-state Solstice battery is being co-developed with battery start-up Factorial
Life
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
REVIEW: Mercedes E220d is frugal, polished and ...
Life / Motoring
2.
FIRST DRIVE | GAC Emkoo smooth, silent but not ...
Life / Motoring
3.
Grey vehicle imports a threat to SA’s automotive ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Treat gym ...
Life
5.
Chery SA introduces Tiggo 4 Pro panel van
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Wanted Online: Sarah Buitendach: Did you hear the one about the banana?

Life

Chinese Jetour Dashing and X70 Plus launched in SA

Life / Motoring

Chery SA introduces Tiggo 4 Pro panel van

Life / Motoring

FIRST DRIVE | GAC Emkoo smooth, silent but not perfect

Life / Motoring

AMG introduces exclusive, Petronas-themed GT 63 Pro

Life / Motoring

Mercedes-Benz cuts margin outlook on weak Chinese market

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.