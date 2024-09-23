Chinese Jetour Dashing and X70 Plus launched in SA

The Jetour Dashing and X70 Plus are two new Chinese entrants into the popular crossover segment. Picture: SUPPLIED
The new Chinese car onslaught continued on Friday when Jetour SA launched two cars: the Dashing and X70 Plus crossovers.
Jetour is a subsidiary of Chery Automobile but unlike Omoda and Jaecoo, the new offshoot company will go at it alone in SA, operating independently with its own parts warehouse and national dealer footprint.
The brand distinguishes itself through the messaging of 'Travel” — thus the “Tour” in the nameplate, and even bolder designs than we’ve seen from its cousins. The Jetour Dashing is the smaller of the pair and enters a competitive arena taking on rivals such as the Omoda C5, Haval Jolion, Toyota Corolla Cross and Volkswagen Tiguan.
The cabins are pleasantly spacious and neat with seemingly good build quality.
Picture: SUPPLIED
The 4,590mm long Dashing is a four-to-five seater crossover with eye-catching styling, slim headlights and a large cascading grille. It’s available in Momentum and Deluxe grades with a cabin designed with the trending minimalist approach and a caboodle of luxuries.
A dual 10.25” instrument cluster and infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, voice commands, wireless charging, a stubby automatic gear selector and a fancy Rubik’s Cube shaped key fob are some of the highlights.
Keyless access, remote control windows, electric driver’s seat, synthetic leather upholstery with red contrast stitching and an electric tailgate are further items hard-wired into the entry Momentum specification. The higher-spec Deluxe adds panoramic sunroof and ambient lighting, automatic rain sensors and ambient lighting.
The larger Jetour X70 Plus is 4,724mm long with seating for seven. The more family-orientated model is also available in Momentum and Deluxe guise, featuring a similar array of amenities as the Dashing.
The Jetour X70 Plus is a handsome seven-seat crossover priced below R500,000. Picture: SUPPLIED
Power in both models comes from a turbocharged 1.5l four-cylinder petrol motor with Eco and Sport driving modes. It develops 115kW and 230Nm and is mated to a six-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) driving the front wheels. Combined fuel consumption is claimed as 7.8l/100km in both.
Safety features include lane change assist, rear cross traffic alert, blind spot detection, tyre pressure monitor for the 19” wheels, six airbags, run-over mitigation system, rear parking camera and more across the board.
“SA is amature and highly competitive market. We are fully prepared, backed by extensive customer research, robust product development, and strategic network service planning. The launch of the Dashing and X70 Plusis just the beginning,” said Li Xueyong, president of Jetour Auto globally, who was at the launch event in Sandton last week.
The company also outlined short-term product plans of more Jetour models to come, including a lifestyle bakkie planned for launch in 2027.
All new Jetour models are sold with a 10-year/1-million kilometre engine warranty and five year/60,000km service plan.
Pricing
Jetour Dashing Momentum — R439,900
Jetour Dashing Deluxe — R469,900
Jetour X70 Plus Momentum — R454,900
Jetour X70 Plus Deluxe — R484,900
