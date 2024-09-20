Chery SA introduces Tiggo 4 Pro panel van

The Chery Panel Van is available in two models priced at R339,900 and R374,900. Image: Supplied
Chery has entered SA’s light-commercial vehicle (LCV) segment with the launch of the Tiggo 4 Pro panel van.
Based on the popular Tiggo 4 Pro compact SUV, the new light-delivery vehicle is homologated as an LCV, which means VAT-registered businesses have the opportunity to claim back the VAT paid on the vehicle’s purchase price.
With the rear passenger bench removed and a sturdy security capsule neatly installed, the Tiggo 4 Pro panel van offers a large load bay measuring 1,387mm long, 1,255mm wide and 941mm high with 1,500l of storage space. Access to the cargo area is through a tailgate and the two rear doors.
Offering a payload of 360kg, a ground clearance of 180mm and an unbraked towing capacity of 750kg, the Tiggo 4 Pro is powered by Chery’s 1.5l petrol engine with outputs of 83kW and 138Nm.
Buyers have the choice of either a six-speed manual gearbox or a continuously variable transmission (CVT).
“The new Tiggo 4 Pro panel van builds on the many strengths of our strong-selling compact SUV and arrives as an affordable alternative to a full-size traditional bakkie. We see this model appealing to owners of small businesses, as well as courier companies and even security firms, along with multiple other industries,” said Siphiwe Nkutha, national fleet sales manager at Chery SA.
The new workhorse comes standard with features such as keyless entry, 16-inch alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights, a 10.25-inch multimedia touch display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an electronic parking brake and cruise control.
Similarly, Chery has made no compromises on safety, with features such as dual front airbags, ABS brakes, electronic stability control, hill assist, downhill assist and rear parking sensors. Furthermore, the CVT-equipped derivative adds curtain airbags, tyre pressure monitoring and a rear-view camera.
The new Tiggo 4 Pro panel van comes standard with a three-year/30,000km service plan, a five-year/150,000km vehicle warranty and Chery’s industry-leading 10-year/1-million kilometre engine warranty linked to the original owner.
PRICING:
Chery Tiggo 4 Pro 1.5L Panel Van MT — R339,900
Chery Tiggo 4 Pro 1.5L Panel Van CVT — R374,900
