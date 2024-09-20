AMG introduces exclusive, Petronas-themed GT 63 Pro

Mercedes-AMG and Petronas have strengthened their F1 bond with the limited edition GT 63 Pro Motorsport Collectors Edition. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mercedes-AMG has presented a new Motorsport Collectors Edition GT 63 Pro 4Matic+ model. The special edition has individual design elements and equipment details that create a close link to the Mercedes‑AMG Petronas F1 Team, and only 200 units will be made.
Petroliam Nasional Berhad, commonly known as Petronas, is a Malaysian multinational oil and gas company headquartered in Kuala Lumpur. The corporate emerald green hue represents the seas and land where oil and gas originates, according to the company that has been the title and technical partner to the Mercedes-AMG Formula One Team since 2010.
The limited-edition car is being launched at the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix this weekend. The obsidian black metallic coupes feature a hand-painted star pattern with silver Mercedes stars on the rear flanks and Petronas-coloured decorative stripes as highlight features.
Further Petronas aligned features are on the front splitter, side air intake flics, side sill panels and on the rear diffuser. The scope of equipment also includes a panoramic glass roof, an AMG aerodynamics package with a fixed rear wing, and a fuel filler cap in silver chrome with “AMG” lettering.
The theme that will delight Petronas executives is repeated through cabin stitching and illumination. Picture: SUPPLIED
The emerald scheme continues inside, with standard fitment AMG Performance seats upholstered in black Nappa leather with Petronas-coloured topstitching and embossed AMG crests in the head restraints. The same stitch is applied to the heated steering wheel with rim elements in carbon, and on door trim panels, the instrument panel and the centre console. The AMG doorsill illuminates in the colour of Petronas, too.
Neutral features include a 15-speaker Burmester 3D surround sound system, a 360ºcamera, MBUX interior assistant and head-up display. A numbered plaque that authenticates the model is found in the centre console.
The two-door AMG GT family has grown in model offerings to include the hybrid GT 63 S E Performance 4Matic+ with 600kW and 1,420Nm on tap. However, the new Motorsport Collectors Edition is based on the deputy of the range: the GT 63 Pro that debuted at the UK’s Goodwood Festival of Speed in July.
This model is polished for the driving enthusiast through sharper driving dynamics and agility, and powered by a 4.0l V8 biturbo motor developing 450kW and 850Nm. It rides on AMG forged 21” wheels with a matt black finish and cross-spoke design with Petronas-coloured rim flanges. The braking system is the standard AMG ceramic composite system comprising six-piston fixed calipers at the front and 420mm brake discs.
The star patterns on the body are hand-painted, while the Petronas emerald features prominently on various surfaces. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Motorsport Collectors Edition rides on Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R Cup tyres as standard, comprising 295/30 ZR 21s at the front and 305/30 ZR 21s at the rear. In line with the motorsport pedigree, an AMG Track Pace that provides track driving data is included, and a system to raise the front axle when encountering speed bumps.
Each customer of the new Motorsport Collectors Edition will receive a customised, edition-specific AMG indoor car cover. Mercedes-Benz SA hasn’t confirmed this model’s availability to local customers.
