Nissan SA adds new models to its Navara bakkie range

Entry-level XE will come with more rugged rear leaf-springs instead of coil-spring rear suspension

19 September 2024 - 18:20
by Denis Droppa
The Navara line-up will soon be bolstered by new entry-level and mid-range variants. Picture: SUPPLIED
Nissan SA has added two new double-cab models — the entry-level XE and mid-range LE — to its Navara one-tonner bakkie range, expanding the line-up to 14 derivatives.

The Navara was originally launched locally as an imported model in 2017. In 2021 it  underwent a major upgrade at the same time as production of the pickup moved to Nissan SA’s 61-year old Rosslyn plant near Pretoria in a R3bn investment. The range is now assembled for local and export markets.

A unique selling point of the Navara double-cab range has been its comfortable coil-spring rear suspension, but the XE — available in 4x2 and 4x4 versions — is the first to be offered with more rugged rear leaf-springs, as used by bakkies from rival brands such as Toyota and Ford.

It provides the more workhorse-orientated XE with an improved load capacity that can do duty in commercial applications such as opencast mining while offering the same ground clearance and approach, departure and breakover angles as its siblings, says Maciej Klenkiewicz, country director for Nissan SA and Independent Markets Africa.

The XE has a load capacity of 1,148kg on the 4x2 model, the highest in the double cab range, and 1,067kg in 4x4 guise.

The XE variants will have standard niceties such as central locking, air conditioning, stability control, trailer sway control, two airbags, electric windows and side mirrors, a sliding rear window for access to the load bin, and a radio with Bluetooth connectivity and steering-mounted controls.

Available only in six-speed manual, the XE is powered by a mid-output specification of the 2.5l single turbo diesel engine used throughout the range, with outputs of 120kW and 403Nm.

The high-output version of the same engine with 140kW and 450Nm is used in automatic and higher-specification Navara models, including the mid-range LE and LE Plus double-cabs, which are being upgraded with enhanced specifications.

The LE models will go on sale locally in October, followed by the XE in January, at prices still to be announced.

In the range-topping Pro-X variants, Nissan has added a high definition monitor that offers a bird’s-eye view of the vehicle when parking or driving off road. All new Navaras feature the new Nissan badge as found on models such as the latest Nissan Patrol.

Nissan plans to introduce a half-tonne bakkie in 2027 to replace the recently discontinued NP200, Klenkiewicz said. Production of the popular compact pickup in Rosslyn ceased in March 2024 after 16 years, having held a monopoly on the country’s half-tonne bakkie segment for several years after the earlier discontinuation of the Ford Bantam and Chevrolet Ute.

The older NP300 one-tonne range was discontinued last year, leaving the Navara one-tonner as the only model produced at the Rosslyn plant.

Hilux and Ranger rule new-vehicle sales in August

Despite the light commercial market taking a dive, SA’s two top-selling vehicles are still bakkies
Life
2 weeks ago

DRIVEN: GWM launches P500 luxury bakkie for nearly R1m

Motoring editor Denis Droppa drives the deluxe  double cab hybrid at the SA launch
Life
1 month ago

REVIEW: JAC T9 may make you consider a Chinese bakkie

Keenly priced double cab has good refinement and winning fuel economy
Life
2 months ago

Ford Ranger Tremor a formidable all-rounder minus a few frills

A more affordable alternative to the Wildtrak X, the Tremor is priced just under the R1m mark
Life
2 months ago
