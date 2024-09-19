Mahindra 3XO arrives in SA to compete in compact SUV niche

The new Mahindra 3XO will strike an interesting figure on the roads with its bold frontal styling. Picture: SUPPLIED
The new Mahindra XUV 3XO is officially on sale in SA. The replacement of the XUV300 debuts with eight models, and the maker says SA’s market is the first outside India to receive the all-new crossover SUV.
The all-new XUV 3XO competes in the compact sport utility vehicle (C-SUV) segment, and features new technology, performance and a higher level of safety, according to its maker. For comparison, it is 3,990mm long, 1,821mm wide, 1,647mm high with 2,600mm of wheelbase, which makes it apt competition for such models as the Nissan Magnite, Chery Tiggo4Pro and Renault Kiger.
The XUV 3XO arrives with the bold styling of a distinctive, piano black finish, front grille with chrome slats and hexagonal headlight clusters. Sculpted and muscular wheel arches meet 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels on the luxury models.
A trending light beam that stretches across the width of the rear is included.
Soft touch dashboards and digital menus form part of amenities inside the new Mahindra 3XO. Picture: SUPPLIED
Two grades with variations are available: the MX Series and AX Series.
Possible features inside the cabins with soft-touch leatherette dashboard and seat upholstery include twin 26.03cm HD screens, wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay, a 65W USB-C charging point, a Harman Kardon Premium Audio with a subwoofer and a skyroof.
Boot capacity with the rear seats up is 364l and it also features an illuminated and cooled glove box, as well as a front armrest. Safety and convenience items include a surround view system, blind view monitor, electronic stability control, hill hold control, hill descent control and six airbags. Additionally, Level 2 autonomous driving assistance systems (ADAS) also debut.
The XUV 3XO range is powered by a turbo-petrol enginedelivering 82kW and 200Nm. Transmission choices are a six-speed manual transmission or six-speed automatic. Drive modes — Zip, Zap and Zoom — are integrated in the petrol automatic variants as are steering modes of Comfort, Normal and Sport.
A 364l boot area makes it practical enough, while a surround view parking camera system ensures the sculpted body stays clear of obstacles. Picture: SUPPLIED
The company says an advanced, fully independent suspension system with MacPherson Struts is equipped with a quiet and comfortable ride quality.
Deliveries for the Mahindra 3XO will start in October, and all models are sold with a five-year/150,000km warranty.
MX Series models are offered with a three-year/55,000km service plan, and the AX Series models come with a five-year/150,000km plan.
Local Launch
Mahindra 3XO arrives in SA to compete in compact SUV niche
The car that replaces the XUV300 arrives with bold styling and more tech features
Two grades with variations are available: the MX Series and AX Series.
Prices
Mahindra 3XO 1.2T MX2 6MT — R254,999
Mahindra 3XO 1.2T MX2 AT — R274,999
Mahindra 3XO 1.2T MX3 MT — R274,999
Mahindra 3XO 1.2T MX3 AT — R294,999
Mahindra 3XO 1.2T AX5 MT — R319,999
Mahindra 3XO 1.2T AX5 AT — R344,999
Mahindra 3XO 1.2T AX5L AT — R374,999
Mahindra 3XO 1.2T AX7L AT — R404,999
