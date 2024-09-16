SA in early lead at 2024 BMW GS Trophy

Team work is the order of the day at the 2024 International GS Trophy in Namibia. Picture: SUPPLIED
Team SA is leading the standings by 41 points after day one of the 2024 BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy 2024. The country is represented by Marthinus van Rooyen, JP Boer and Ruhan de Villiers from Vanderbijlpark, Pretoria and Langebaan respectively.
A total of 22 intercontinental teams consisting of 16 men and six women will navigate a 1,350km route with desert, towering sand dunes, rocky trails and dry river beds in test of motorcycle skill and endurance.
To earn their place in the event, riders first competed in rigorous national qualifying events in their respective countries, where the top three male riders and the top two female riders represented their country as part of a team.
The proceedings kicked off on Sunday morning with the Namibia welcome trial near the ruins of an abandoned copper mine in Ai Aiba for the two special challenges of the day. The first challenge was a timed event in which riders navigated a narrow, short trail through marked gates, sand, steps, drops and tight turns to arrive in Omaruru.
The Akrapovič Enduro Challenge section tested both rider and horse with its deep sand challenges. Picture: SUPPLIED
After the break the riders tackled the second Akrapovič Enduro Challenge special stage, with the trail leading participants to a dry riverbed where they navigated a timed course in deep sand. It soon became clear why it was called “the Akrapovič Enduro Challenge,” as the riders blasted through the sand, revving engines to their limit.
The 2024 GS Trophy also features the debut of the new BMW R 1300 GS Trophy competition bike developed exclusively for the event. It is equipped with a 1,300cc air/liquid-cooled boxer twin engine with 106kW and 145Nm, paired with specialised off-road accessories such as engine protection bars, adjustable levers, and robust cross-spoke wheels.
“This was a very nice first day. Nice gravel roads with sandy bits in between. I think the two challenges went well for us as a team, and from what I can see, it will get more challenging. Definitely the last section on our way here, was the highlight of the day,” said De Villiers about the first day.
Participants are using the new BMW R 1300 GS Trophy competition bike developed specifically for the event. Picture: SUPPLIED
BIKING
SA in early lead at 2024 BMW GS Trophy
The ninth edition of the BMW Motorrad endurance event is taking place in Namibia
Team SA is leading the standings by 41 points after day one of the 2024 BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy 2024. The country is represented by Marthinus van Rooyen, JP Boer and Ruhan de Villiers from Vanderbijlpark, Pretoria and Langebaan respectively.
A total of 22 intercontinental teams consisting of 16 men and six women will navigate a 1,350km route with desert, towering sand dunes, rocky trails and dry river beds in test of motorcycle skill and endurance.
To earn their place in the event, riders first competed in rigorous national qualifying events in their respective countries, where the top three male riders and the top two female riders represented their country as part of a team.
The proceedings kicked off on Sunday morning with the Namibia welcome trial near the ruins of an abandoned copper mine in Ai Aiba for the two special challenges of the day. The first challenge was a timed event in which riders navigated a narrow, short trail through marked gates, sand, steps, drops and tight turns to arrive in Omaruru.
After the break the riders tackled the second Akrapovič Enduro Challenge special stage, with the trail leading participants to a dry riverbed where they navigated a timed course in deep sand. It soon became clear why it was called “the Akrapovič Enduro Challenge,” as the riders blasted through the sand, revving engines to their limit.
The 2024 GS Trophy also features the debut of the new BMW R 1300 GS Trophy competition bike developed exclusively for the event. It is equipped with a 1,300cc air/liquid-cooled boxer twin engine with 106kW and 145Nm, paired with specialised off-road accessories such as engine protection bars, adjustable levers, and robust cross-spoke wheels.
“This was a very nice first day. Nice gravel roads with sandy bits in between. I think the two challenges went well for us as a team, and from what I can see, it will get more challenging. Definitely the last section on our way here, was the highlight of the day,” said De Villiers about the first day.
Day One overall standings:
Male teams:
1. SA, 41 points
2. Germany, 31
3. International Team, 30
3. Benelux, 30
5. Italy, 22
6. Brazil, 21
7. Mexico, 19
8. China, 17
9. France, 16
10. Latin America, 15
11. South Korea, 13
11. Japan, 13
11. India, 13
14. USA, 10
15. Middle East, Africa, 8
15. UK, 8
Female teams:
1. Japan, 41 points
2. Benelux, 37
3. France, 36
4. International Team, 31
5. Germany, 26
5. South Korea, 26
REVIEW | Faster and lighter BMW R 1300 GS remains an all-purpose champion
BMW M Fest returns to Kyalami in October
REVIEW: Honda CB 500X offers all-terrain biking at a keen price
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
REVIEW | Faster and lighter BMW R 1300 GS remains an all-purpose champion
The new BMW R1300 GS Adventure is headed for SA
REVIEW: Honda CB 500X offers all-terrain biking at a keen price
BMW sells more motorcycles than ever before in 2023
SA motorcycle sales take a dip in 2023
BMW S1000 XR sports tourer gets a power boost
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.