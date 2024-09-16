Enviro Automotive launches electric 1.6 tonne bakkie in SA

The Chinese bakkie has a claimed 1,625 kg payload and 300km range.
Pretoria-based Enviro Automotive has expanded its battery-electric vehicle (BEV) offering with the new SRM T3 1.6 tonne forward-cab bakkie.
Retailing for R669,900 excluding VAT, the battery-powered pickup comes with a three-year/60,000km warranty and service plan and a six-year/360,000km battery warranty. Service intervals are scheduled for every 12 months/20,000km.
SRM (Shineray Reefer Motors) is a Chinese automotive brand specialising in light commercial and electric vehicles. The SRM T3 EV is designed for urban logistics and last-mile deliveries, offering businesses a practical and eco-friendly solution, says Gawie Brink, technical director at Enviro Automotive.
The rear-wheel drive bakkie has a synchronous electric motor producing outputs of 60kW and 220Nm, with a 53.58 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery offering a driving range of up to 300km per charge.
It supports both AC and DC charging, with a full charge taking about three hours on an 11kW AC charger while a 55kW DC charger delivers a 20% to 80% charge in about 35 minutes. The quick charging times reduce downtime and boost business productivity, says Enviro Automotive.
Brink says the bakkie offers the biggest load box in the LCV segment with 5.2m² of cargo space and a 1,625kg payload capacity, while maintaining manoeuvrability on tight city streets.
Standard safety features include dual airbags and ABS brakes, plus a reverse camera with parking sensors.
Driver comforts include a flat-bottom steering wheel for extra legroom, air-conditioning, and a 9-inch multimedia system compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Enviro Automotive has a range of battery-electric bakkies, panel vans, compact SUVs and trucks featuring the SRM, DFSK and Duyan brands, available through 18 DFSK dealerships throughout SA.
