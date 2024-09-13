FEATURE
The rise and rise of Chinese cars in SA
Affordability is driving Chinese vehicles to erode the market share of legacy brands
13 September 2024 - 05:00
SA motorists are increasingly choosing more affordable cars, particularly from Chinese brands.
The days of vehicles such as the BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class rating among the top-ten monthly sellers are long gone, and it’s no surprise given that even their cheapest models are priced at well over R800,000...
