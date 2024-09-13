Life / Motoring

VEHICLE SECURITY

SVI armours the rapid Ford Ranger Raptor

The B4 package gives the bakkie protection against handguns up to .44 Magnum

13 September 2024 - 13:36
by Motoring Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Powered by a 292kW/583Nm 3.0l twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine, the 360º B4 discreet armour kit has negligible impact on the Ranger Raptor's performance. Picture: SUPPLIED
Powered by a 292kW/583Nm 3.0l twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine, the 360º B4 discreet armour kit has negligible impact on the Ranger Raptor's performance. Picture: SUPPLIED

Bashewa-based SVI Engineering has revealed a new rapid-response version of the high-performance Ranger Raptor, complete with Ford-recognised B4 discreet armour.

Thanks to SVI’s qualified vehicle modifier status with Ford, this armouring package can be ordered from any of the carmaker’s dealerships in SA with the vehicle’s standard warranty and selected service/maintenance plan remaining intact. Another plus is the armour and purchase price of the Ranger Raptor can be financed via Ford Credit.

SVI says the B4 package gives the passenger compartment 360º protection against handguns up to .44 Magnum. This is achieved via the fitment of 21mm armoured glass, designed to match original equipment specifications, and Kevlar sheets cut to fit the body. Armoured steel plates are used in smaller, more vulnerable areas, such as the pillars.

SVI says the B4 package gives the passenger compartment 360º protection against handguns up to .44 Magnum. Picture: SUPPLIED
SVI says the B4 package gives the passenger compartment 360º protection against handguns up to .44 Magnum. Picture: SUPPLIED

Additionally, key powertrain components are shielded by armour installed in the front fenders, while some under-bonnet parts also receive bullet-resistant protection. SVI confirmed the Raptor’s driver-assistance safety systems, including those using sensors mounted behind the windscreen, remain functional with the armouring in place.

The Ranger Raptor’s 3.0l twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine produces 292kW and 583Nm. As such the lightweight B4 armour package has minimal affect on acceleration and performance. The Fox suspension system, which features live valve internal bypass shock absorbers with position-sensitive damping, remains unchanged due to the low additional mass. As a result, the vehicle maintains its off-road and on-road capabilities.

Ideal for those seeking a go-anywhere rapid-response bakkie, the Ranger Raptor 360º B4 discreet armour kit is priced at R545,121 excluding VAT. SVI said build time was set at about three months and customers could specify optional extras such as roof armour, a PA system, heavy-duty run-flat rings for the tyres, a siren and flashing lights.

Toyota Land Cruiser 79 conversion offers 6x6 and 6x4 models

Local company Ulterio Motiv adds a third axle for extreme terrains and heavy loads
Life
2 weeks ago

Armoured cars go on show at Securex 2024

The security expo brings suppliers of protective, fire and alarm systems under one roof
Life
3 months ago

Armoured Mobility creates anti-hijack package for Porsche Panamera

B6 armour provides protection against high-calibre rifles
Life
4 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Anant Singh’s classic Mercedes breaks SA auction ...
Life / Motoring
2.
BAIC Beijing X55 Plus arrives in SA
Life / Motoring
3.
Sambra calls for laws to protect used car buyers
Life / Motoring
4.
Is age or mileage more important when buying a ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Ford in talks to restart production in India for ...
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

F1 driver Norris laps Silverstone in a Lego McLaren P1

Life / Motoring

The rise and rise of Chinese cars in SA

Life / Motoring

New Ford Tourneo enters posh MPV race

Life / Motoring

Single Audi RS6 Avant GT model destined for SA to be auctioned

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.