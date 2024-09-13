Irish firm introduces swappable powerbank for electric trucks

The powerbanks can be swapped in under five minutes and are scalable for different vehicle sizes. Picture: SUPPLIED
Irish company Tual has announced a flexible PowerBank Pro-Charging for electric heavy goods vehicles (eHGVs).
The lack of public megawatt charging infrastructure for trucks is a hurdle, leaving fleet operators and logistics companies grappling with the limitations, which is to charge at base — limiting the range of use-cases for 16 to 44 tonne vehicles.
Tual says the 120kWh and 180kWh swappable powerbanks address this gap by maximising vehicle up-time while ensuring route flexibility and extending an electric truck’s driving range by up to 190km, depending on application.
Current public charging infrastructure is not only inaccessible and underpowered for these heavy-duty vehicles but would also contribute to operational downtime — affecting productivity, profitability and vehicle viability.
Tual’s swappable powerbanks developed in collaboration with some of Europe’s largest fleet operators can be integrated seamlessly into existing eHGV platforms. The power banks can be swapped out in under five minutes, and their modular nature means they can be scaled to meet the specific needs of different eLCV and eHGV sizes.
The powerbank solution sounds like a brilliant idea, but how do other electric commercial brands view the new technology?
A BESS is a large network of rechargeable batteries storing electricity as backup to charge e-Trucks during power outages or disruptions. Picture: SUPPLIED
Volvo Trucks SA
Volvo Trucks has made strides in supplementary power systems with a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) developed by Volvo Penta, the Swedish company’s integrated power solutions subsidiary.
It works as a large-scale rechargeable battery, storing electricity and acts as a backup during power outages or disruptions. Eric Parry, senior manager for sustainable solutions at Volvo Trucks SA, said the BESS worked best for e-HGVs, and the requirements needed to do a battery swap on large trucks included a crane integrated onto the tractor, which negatively affected weight and payloads.
“It may take a shorter time to exchange batteries, but the advancements in electric charging speeds make the swapping route unnecessary,” he said. The senior manager said Volvo Trucks SA was now looking into making the BESS available to local customers but that “they are pricey equipment”.
E-trailers have on-board batteries that store and supply power to the electric motors, and assist the tractor to tow its weight. Picture: SUPPLIED
Another Volvo Penta solution for boosting electric truck mileage is an e-trailer equipped with electric propulsion systems, batteries for storing power and regenerative braking. The additional electric power assists with towing loads, thereby boosting fuel consumption and range.
