Single Audi RS6 Avant GT model destined for SA to be auctioned

The exclusive Audi RS6 Avant GT is the final model in the RS 6 Avant lineage.
Picture: SUPPLIED
Audi SA will auction the single Audi RS6 Avant GT destined for the local market at an exclusive Cape Town event on November 7.
Only 660 units of the high-performance station wagon are being produced worldwide and Audi has secured unit 74 for the local market, with some countries not receiving the limited edition special. The car will be sold through a live auction event, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting a charity to be announced.
As the RS6 Avant GT is the final pure internal-combustion RS6 and the pinnacle of the model series, Audi SA expects the auction to generate significant interest among collectors.
“The Audi RS6 Avant GT marks the end of an illustrious era for the famed RS6 series. The GT is more than just a car; it represents the apex of our engineering excellence and a legacy of which we are immensely proud,” said Sascha Sauer, head of Audi SA.
Built to celebrate 40 years of Audi Sport, the car has exclusive details throughout the exterior and interior including a pass-through roof edge spoiler, redefined diffuser, carbon bonnet and fenders, and 22” white-painted alloy wheels in a distinctive design.
The interior features bucket seats, a fresh heritage-inspired colour combination, and the individual number of the vehicle in the centre console.
Interior highlights include bucket seats. Picture: SUPPLIED
Lightweight adjustable coilover suspension unique to the RS6 Avant GT and a reworked quattro sport differential on the rear axle sharpen the driving experience. The twin-turbocharged 4.0l V8 engine is the same unit found in the regular RS6 Avant and RS7 Sportback, delivering 463kW of power and 850Nm of torque, good enough for a claimed 3.3 second 0-100km/h sprint.
The model destined for SA is painted in Arkona White combined with the traditional colours of Audi Sport: black, grey and red.
Unit 74 boasts several optional extras, including RS ceramic brakes with brake callipers painted in red, an RS Dynamic package plus with top speed increased to 305km/h, a Bang & Olufsen 3D sound system with 19 speakers and a 1,820-watt output, head-up display, RS bucket seats in Dinamica microfibre/leather combination with honeycomb pattern, and a full range of active and passive safety assistance and systems.
Interested bidders can register on www.audi.co.za/oneofakind
