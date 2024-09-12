F1 driver Norris laps Silverstone in a Lego McLaren P1

Norris with the life-size McLaren replica made from 342,817 Lego pieces.
Picture: SUPPLIED
The Lego Group and British supercar maker McLaren Automotive have embarked on the toughest Lego Technic challenge to date.
In its latest adventure, the company that also created a Lego scale model of the McLaren Senna has now recreated a one-of-a-kind, fully drivable McLaren P1 made from Lego elements.
McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris took time out to complete a lap of the iconic British racetrack, Silverstone, in the 1:1 scale model.
This life-size replica of the McLaren P1 is made from 342,817 pieces, weighing about 1,220kg. The car has fully functional steering, making it the first Lego big build capable of steering and cornering. Some of its elements are from a real car, such as the steering wheel and the digital displays.
The build features an electric motor consisting of Lego Technic function batteries and an electric car battery, allowing it to travel further than any other Lego model before it.
In the video of the remarkable feat Norris can be heard saying: “It actually drives pretty good.”
It took 23 specialists from both companies and 8,344 hours of development and construction, requiring 393 different types of elements. With the car assembled, Norris drove the 5.9km track at a pace that could be described as pedestrian.
“Having worked on the original P1 programme for McLaren, it’s amazing to see so many of the elements from the original McLaren P1 brought to life so realistically by the Lego Technic team for the full-scale model.”
“The car was an icon of its time. I hope that through this collaboration with the Lego Group, we are able to inspire the next generation of designers and engineers to push the boundaries of automotive innovation,” said Ben Gulliver, test and development director, McLaren Automotive.
Say your prayers, Lewis and Max. Lando was seen recently putting a new kind of plastic super car to test at Silverstone. Picture: SUPPLIED
Fans can see the full video of Lando Norris completing the Ultimate Challenge in the life-size Lego Technic McLaren P1 here.
The Lego Technic McLaren P1 1:8 set is available atwww.lego.com/McLarenand Lego stores priced at £390 (R9,126).
NEWS
F1 driver Norris laps Silverstone in a Lego McLaren P1
Life-size replica of the iconic car has functional steering and powered by a car battery
The Lego Group and British supercar maker McLaren Automotive have embarked on the toughest Lego Technic challenge to date.
In its latest adventure, the company that also created a Lego scale model of the McLaren Senna has now recreated a one-of-a-kind, fully drivable McLaren P1 made from Lego elements.
McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris took time out to complete a lap of the iconic British racetrack, Silverstone, in the 1:1 scale model.
This life-size replica of the McLaren P1 is made from 342,817 pieces, weighing about 1,220kg. The car has fully functional steering, making it the first Lego big build capable of steering and cornering. Some of its elements are from a real car, such as the steering wheel and the digital displays.
The build features an electric motor consisting of Lego Technic function batteries and an electric car battery, allowing it to travel further than any other Lego model before it.
In the video of the remarkable feat Norris can be heard saying: “It actually drives pretty good.”
It took 23 specialists from both companies and 8,344 hours of development and construction, requiring 393 different types of elements. With the car assembled, Norris drove the 5.9km track at a pace that could be described as pedestrian.
“Having worked on the original P1 programme for McLaren, it’s amazing to see so many of the elements from the original McLaren P1 brought to life so realistically by the Lego Technic team for the full-scale model.”
“The car was an icon of its time. I hope that through this collaboration with the Lego Group, we are able to inspire the next generation of designers and engineers to push the boundaries of automotive innovation,” said Ben Gulliver, test and development director, McLaren Automotive.
Fans can see the full video of Lando Norris completing the Ultimate Challenge in the life-size Lego Technic McLaren P1 here.
The Lego Technic McLaren P1 1:8 set is available at www.lego.com/McLaren and Lego stores priced at £390 (R9,126).
Motor-mad fans build life-sized Lego cars
Single Audi RS6 Avant GT model destined for SA to be auctioned
Michael Schumacher F1 racing suit sells for R1.7m
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.