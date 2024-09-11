Anant Singh’s classic Mercedes breaks SA auction record

The 1971 Mercedes Benz 280 SL Pagoda fetched R3.5m at the Monte Casino auction.
Picture: SUPPLIED
Records were broken last weekend at SA’s Creative Rides classic and collector car auction when more than 180 cars were knocked down over two days of bidding at Monte Casino.
The highlight was a concours-condition, diamond blue 1971 Mercedes-Benz 280 SL Pagoda, which set a new SA classic-car auction record, beating the previous one by more than R1m.
Fierce bidding from international buyers online and from the auction floor quickly caused the price to fly from more than R1m to the ultimate hammer fall price of R3.5m, said Creative Rides CEO Kevin Derrick.
The star car was sold by international film producer Anant Singh, who has more than 50 movie credits to his name including Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, Sarafina! and Cry the Beloved Country.
Derrick says four other classics cracked the R2m mark, three of which also set new SA classic car auction price records.
Bidders hailed from more than 20 countries. Creative Rides lead auctioneer Joff van Reenen said tens of thousands of people watched the auction stream online on social media and on the Creative Rides app.
Other lots that sold for more than R1m were:
R2.8m for a 1957 Mercedes-Benz 190 SL convertible.
R2.65m for a 1958 Mercedes-Benz 220 S Ponton cabriolet.
R2.5m for a 1968 Mercedes-Benz 250 SL Pagoda.
R2.275m for a 1963 Porsche 356 B Cabriolet built in SA.
R1.45m for a 2012 McLaren MP4-12C.
R1.225m for a 1970 Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL W109.
R1.175m for a white, concours condition 1972 Ford Fairmont GT.
R1.1m for a 1974 Ferrari Dino 308 GT4.
Derrick said it was no surprise that so many cars in the auction’s star lots were Mercedes-Benzes.
“German cars are precision engineered, they are superbly designed and they retain or significantly increase in value over the years. What this auction shows is that Mercs are investment cars. Treat them well, be a great custodian and they’re likely to earn profit when you decide to sell.”
Another standout was an immaculately restored 1977 Volkswagen Beetle SP that was knocked down for R245,000.
INVESTING IN CARS
Anant Singh’s classic Mercedes breaks SA auction record
The 280 SL Pagoda beat the previous high by more than R1m
Records were broken last weekend at SA’s Creative Rides classic and collector car auction when more than 180 cars were knocked down over two days of bidding at Monte Casino.
The highlight was a concours-condition, diamond blue 1971 Mercedes-Benz 280 SL Pagoda, which set a new SA classic-car auction record, beating the previous one by more than R1m.
Fierce bidding from international buyers online and from the auction floor quickly caused the price to fly from more than R1m to the ultimate hammer fall price of R3.5m, said Creative Rides CEO Kevin Derrick.
The star car was sold by international film producer Anant Singh, who has more than 50 movie credits to his name including Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, Sarafina! and Cry the Beloved Country.
Derrick says four other classics cracked the R2m mark, three of which also set new SA classic car auction price records.
Bidders hailed from more than 20 countries. Creative Rides lead auctioneer Joff van Reenen said tens of thousands of people watched the auction stream online on social media and on the Creative Rides app.
Other lots that sold for more than R1m were:
Derrick said it was no surprise that so many cars in the auction’s star lots were Mercedes-Benzes.
“German cars are precision engineered, they are superbly designed and they retain or significantly increase in value over the years. What this auction shows is that Mercs are investment cars. Treat them well, be a great custodian and they’re likely to earn profit when you decide to sell.”
Another standout was an immaculately restored 1977 Volkswagen Beetle SP that was knocked down for R245,000.
Rare classics with SA roots for sale at Monte Casino auction
So I bought myself a classic car, and a little trouble strikes
1962 Ferrari sets auction record with R1bn sale at Sotheby’s
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Michael Schumacher F1 racing suit sells for R1.7m
High-end classic and sports cars on sale at Festival of Motoring
1960 Ferrari 250 GT California tops R300m at US auction
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.