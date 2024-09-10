Linhai launches four-seat ATV aimed at farmers

The Linhai T-Archon 550L is an all-terrain four seater with a load bay.
Chinese brand Linhai has launched a four-seater all terrain vehicle (ATV) in SA that is aimed at farmers as a more affordable alternative to a bakkie.
Priced at R239,950, the Linhai T-Archon 550L is the brand’s first foray into the four-seater market for agricultural users. The side-by-side vehicle can carry items such as farm implements and feeds in an easy-to-reach load bin.
With its compact size of just 3,670mm in length it is adapted to light utility work where larger bakkies might not be able to reach, and it can scramble over rough terrain thanks to a four-wheel drive system with high and low range, lockable rear differential, generous 275mm ground clearance and chunky off-road tyres.
Riding on fully independent suspension, it is powered by a 493cc four-stroke petrol engine with outputs of 24kW and 38.8Nm, and has a 26l fuel tank. Standard features include electric power steering and a tow ball.
Linhai says it has gained a following within the agricultural sector where farmers are seeking affordable workhorses that are off-road capable, able to carry a load and seat occupants in comfort.
The brand is distributed by Smith Power Equipment, which also represents the premium Polaris off-road vehicle and Kubota tractor brands, among other makes.
