Used-car demand is nearly double that of new cars, says WesBank
The downside is that the bundled maintenance or service plan and manufacturer’s warranty might have expired or be nearing expiration
09 September 2024 - 12:30
The prolonged economic downturn in multiple sectors in SA has resulted in depressed sales in the new car segment over the past 12 months.
This is evident in the latest monthly new car sales data released by motor industry body Naamsa. As consumers seek more affordable mobility alternatives, a noticeable trend has emerged in favour of pre-owned vehicles in all segments...
