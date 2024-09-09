MOVERS & SHAKERS
Nic Campbell is new vice-president of Chinese Jetour brand
The stalwart is tasked with making a household name out of the new brand that debuts in September
09 September 2024 - 10:53
As Chinese brand Jetour moves closer to launching its first products in SA during September, the company has announced the appointment of Nic Campbell as vice-president. The CEO is Johnny Fang, and who Motor News recently interviewed.
Campbell has been in the motoring trade for more than 14 years, with extensive experience working with international car brands, including as GM of sales at Citroën and Daihatsu. He was recently the GM at Mitsubishi SA. ..
