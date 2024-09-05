Production of third-generation X3 ends at BMW SA factory

Management and employees marked the occasion with the last vehicle, a Carbon Black BMW X3 set to be delivered to a customer in Germany. Image: Supplied
BMW Group SA has concluded production of the third-generation BMW X3 at its Rosslyn plant. On August 28, the last vehicle from this model series rolled off the production line, bringing the number of units produced to 403,114.
Starting in October, BMW Group Plant Rosslyn will begin producing the fourth-generation BMW X3. This transition aims to ensure continued production at the facility and maintain employment for more than 20,000 people, including direct and indirect jobs across BMW Group SA and its supply chain.
Employees have recently undergone training as part of a programme to prepare for new tasks related to electromobility.
In 1973 the BMW Rosslyn plant was the first BMW plant established outside Germany, building more than 1.7-million cars since its inception. It produced the BMW 3 Series for 35 years until 2018, manufacturing more than 1-million units.
In 2018 the plant switched to producing the X3 for SA and more than 50 African and global markets, with about 96% of the units exported.
Securing the production of the fourth-generation X3 ensures the future of the plant for the next 50 years and ensures the livelihoods of more than 20,000 people directly and indirectly employed at the factory and its supply chain, says BMW SA.
