FIRST DRIVE: Swankier, more advanced VW Tiguan now sale in SA

The new Volkswagen Tiguan is prettier and larger with more sophisticated tech. Picture: SUPPLIED
Twelve months after its global debut, the new Volkswagen Tiguan has gone on sale in SA. It’s the third generation of the range that proved to be successful since coming on the market in 2007, selling 7.4-million units in total.
Whereas the second incarnation of the Tiguan looked more angular and aggressive, the new model that I drove this week at the media launch in Gqeberha has a smoother, more aerodynamic silhouette.
The new model is larger too, with a 4,539mm length and 1,843mm width, 30mm longer and 4mm wider than before. The boot’s grown by 30l, measuring 652l under normal conditions and extendable to 1,650l with the rear seats folded. The tailgate was powered in both models driven at the launch event.
The new Tiguan is initially available in six models, three grades and two appearances. In the base and Life specification the Tiguan has an electric vehicle (EV) like closed off grille. It’s a looker with a generous list of standard equipment including LED headlights and a horizontal LED strip between the tail light clusters. The front grille light bar is optionally available too, and wheels are up to 20” in size.
The Tiguan Life gets standard items including park distance control, light assist, a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel with shifting paddles, wireless app connect, electric folding exterior mirrors, illuminated door handles and 17” Bari alloy wheels.
Three new colours, Persimmon Red Metallic, Cipressino Green Metallic and Oyster Silver Metallic, have been added to the palette.
The airy cabin features digital displays and a new digital mode button and a gear selector now next to the steering wheel. Picture: SUPPLIED
The R-Line model is the more expressive version, especially in the red metallic hue. The grille is larger and given character by shiny black plastic honeycomb meshing and chrome surfaces. LED Plus headlights, sport Varenna leather seats with R-Line logo, power and climate seats and a massage programme, ambient lighting and 19” Coventry alloy wheels are standard fare here.
An optional Black style package brings 20” black York alloy wheels, roof rails, exterior side mirrors, privacy glass and black chrome elements on the grille and diffuser to the R-Line model, but all versions available at market launch come standard with a new Digital cockpit with a 32.8cm infotainment system and a new driving experience switch.
The rotary switch — which can be used to control engine modes or audio volume — is located on the space vacated by the transmission lever, which now moves next to the steering wheel as a stalk.
Ergonomics in the new Tiguan are enhanced too and the driver engages harmoniously with controls that include a touch-operated main display screen with fine graphics and buttons on the steering wheel, complemented by voice control.
Additional standard features include airbags at the front and rear, automatic climate control, USB-C ports, lane change assist and departure warning, emergency braking system, rear view camera and road sign display. The fit and material finish is at a higher level now, with impressively fine-tuned aesthetics and textures that remind one of group cousins Audi.
Globally, the new Tiguan range launched with mild hybrid, plug-in hybrid, TSI and TDI motors. For SA, the car launches in conventional 1.4 TSI petrol guise with 110kW and 250Nm on tap, mated to a seven-speed DSG and powering the front wheels. Performance is rated as 9.2 seconds from 0 to 100km/h with top speed of 207km/h.
Initial drive impressions reveal a Tiguan that is injected with a more luxurious family car gait evidenced by relaxed throttle inputs and transmission upshifts. At speed the 1.4l turbo car feels sturdy and quiet, and adaptive cruise control adds to the convenience.
The boot’s grown by 30l more space, measuring 652l with the rear seats up and 1,650l when folded. Picture: SUPPLIED
Handling is effortless and grippy, and fuel consumption showed glimpses of parsimony, the models driven returning 7.6l/100km on average, a fitting attribute to urban and cross-country conditions. It’s a resoundingly better car all-round.
Models with 4Motion all-wheel drive will be added later, the 2.0 TDI with 110kW expected in the fourth quarter of 2024 and the 2.0 TSI with 140kW on sale in the first quarter of 2025.
All new Volkswagen Tiguan models come standard with a three year/120,000km warranty, five-year/90,000km service plan including a 12-year anti-corrosion warranty. The service interval is 15,000km.
Pricing
Tiguan 1.4 TSI 110kW DSG — R651,500
Tiguan Life 1.4 TSI 110kW DSG — R702,800
Tiguan R-Line 1.4 TSI 110kW DSG — R766,300
Tiguan 2.0 TDI 110kW 4Motion DSG — R755,700
Tiguan 2.0 TSI 140kW 4Motion DSG — R834,800
