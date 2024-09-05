Life / Motoring

NEW MODELS

Chery Tiggo Cross coming to SA

The compact SUV boasts a stylish exterior incorporating the brand’s latest family face

05 September 2024 - 22:43
by Motoring Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The new Chery Tiggo Cross will launch locally in November. Picture: SUPPLIED
The new Chery Tiggo Cross will launch locally in November. Picture: SUPPLIED

Chery confirmed on Thursday that its new Tiggo Cross will soon launch in SA.

Slotting between the Tiggo 4 Pro and Tiggo 7 Pro, Chery said this compact SUV boasts a stylish exterior incorporating the brand’s latest family face courtesy of features such as a bold diamond-patterned grille and slim yet attention-grabbing LED headlights. Alloy wheels are standard, as is a clearly defined shoulder line and a striking tail-lamp design that spans the full width of the tailgate to deliver a distinctive lighting signature at night.

Inside the cabin customers can look forward to niceties such as a 10.25" touchscreen infotainment screen, 10.25" digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, up to seven airbags and the Chinese carmaker's latest “Hello Chery” voice command system. 

Under the bonnet, power is expected to be provided by the marque’s familiar 1.5l turbocharged four-cylinder engine churning out 108kW and 230Nm torque. This will be distributed to the front wheels via a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

More information about the Tiggo Cross will be released closer to its launch in November.

Hilux and Ranger rule new-vehicle sales in August

Despite the light commercial market taking a dive, SA’s two top-selling vehicles are still bakkies
Life
2 days ago

Jaecoo SA to launch electric J6 with claimed 500km range

Battery-powered compact SUV to be previewed at this weekend’s Festival of Motoring at Kyalami
Life
1 week ago

Jetour CEO Johnny Fang discusses plans before SA debut

The head of the new Chinese brand studied the local market and is confident of success
Life
4 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Tides of change on Mozambique’s ancient island ...
Life
2.
Hilux and Ranger rule new-vehicle sales in August
Life / Motoring
3.
Poignant glimpse of lonely admin worker’s life
Life / Books
4.
Production of third-generation X3 ends at BMW SA ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Ambitious analysis of global conflict
Life / Books

Related Articles

Hilux and Ranger rule new-vehicle sales in August

Life / Motoring

Haval leads charge as Chinese brands capture SA market

Economy

Jaecoo SA to launch electric J6 with claimed 500km range

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.