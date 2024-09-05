The new Chery Tiggo Cross will launch locally in November. Picture: SUPPLIED
Chery confirmed on Thursday that its new Tiggo Cross will soon launch in SA.
Slotting between the Tiggo 4 Pro and Tiggo 7 Pro, Chery said this compact SUV boasts a stylish exterior incorporating the brand’s latest family face courtesy of features such as a bold diamond-patterned grille and slim yet attention-grabbing LED headlights. Alloy wheels are standard, as is a clearly defined shoulder line and a striking tail-lamp design that spans the full width of the tailgate to deliver a distinctive lighting signature at night.
Inside the cabin customers can look forward to niceties such as a 10.25" touchscreen infotainment screen, 10.25" digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, up to seven airbags and the Chinese carmaker's latest “Hello Chery” voice command system.
Under the bonnet, power is expected to be provided by the marque’s familiar 1.5l turbocharged four-cylinder engine churning out 108kW and 230Nm torque. This will be distributed to the front wheels via a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
More information about the Tiggo Cross will be released closer to its launch in November.
NEW MODELS
Chery Tiggo Cross coming to SA
The compact SUV boasts a stylish exterior incorporating the brand’s latest family face
Chery confirmed on Thursday that its new Tiggo Cross will soon launch in SA.
Slotting between the Tiggo 4 Pro and Tiggo 7 Pro, Chery said this compact SUV boasts a stylish exterior incorporating the brand’s latest family face courtesy of features such as a bold diamond-patterned grille and slim yet attention-grabbing LED headlights. Alloy wheels are standard, as is a clearly defined shoulder line and a striking tail-lamp design that spans the full width of the tailgate to deliver a distinctive lighting signature at night.
Inside the cabin customers can look forward to niceties such as a 10.25" touchscreen infotainment screen, 10.25" digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, up to seven airbags and the Chinese carmaker's latest “Hello Chery” voice command system.
Under the bonnet, power is expected to be provided by the marque’s familiar 1.5l turbocharged four-cylinder engine churning out 108kW and 230Nm torque. This will be distributed to the front wheels via a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
More information about the Tiggo Cross will be released closer to its launch in November.
Hilux and Ranger rule new-vehicle sales in August
Jaecoo SA to launch electric J6 with claimed 500km range
Jetour CEO Johnny Fang discusses plans before SA debut
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Hilux and Ranger rule new-vehicle sales in August
Haval leads charge as Chinese brands capture SA market
Jaecoo SA to launch electric J6 with claimed 500km range
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.