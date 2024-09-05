BMW and Toyota to launch hydrogen models in 2028

Right, Koji Sato, president and member of the board of management Toyota Motor Corporation and Oliver Zipse, left, chair of the board of management of BMW. Picture: SUPPLIED
BMW will launch its first-ever series production fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) in 2028. An FCEV is a full electric car that’s unlike a battery-electric vehicle (BEV.) FCEVs use a fuel cell that converts hydrogen stored in tanks into electricity for propulsion.
Both the BMW Group and the Toyota Motor Corporation have jointly developed FCEV projects; the German brand with its iX5 prototype and the Japanese consort having the Mirai sedan which has been on sale in some overseas markets.
Both companies will jointly develop a third-generation power- train system for passenger vehicles, creating synergies for both commercial and passenger vehicle applications.
The new zero-emissions power train will underpin individual models from both BMW and Toyota, with the models set to maintain their distinct brand identities and characteristics, according to the brands. The collaboration on development and procurement promises to drive down the costs of fuel cell technology.
Hydrogen rarely occurs naturally as a gas on Earth but can be generated from oil and biomass, or by splitting water molecules in electrolysis. It can also be had in liquid form but this process requires it to be cooled to below minus 253°C.
“This is a milestone in automotive history: the first-ever series production fuel cell vehicle to be offered by a global premium manufacturer. Powered by hydrogen and driven by the spirit of our co-operation, it will underscore how technological progress is shaping future mobility,” saidOliver Zipse, chair of the board of management of BMW.
The BMW iX5 hydrogen drive system includes fortified gas tanks, a fuel cell in front and an electric motor that drives the rear wheels. Picture: SUPPLIED
“We are pleased that the collaboration between BMW and Toyota has entered a new stage. In our long history of partnership, we have confirmed that BMW and Toyota share the same passion for cars and belief in ‘technology openness’ and a ‘multi-pathway’ approach to carbon neutrality,” said Koji Sato, president and member of the board of management Toyota Motor Corporation.
Hydrogen in SA
In 2023 Motor News sampled the BMW prototype in Belgium, and the car felt like an electric-powered X5 in every sense. Seven months ago the German carmaker rolled out a pilot fleet of BMW iX5 Hydrogen fuel vehicles in SA, partnering with Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) and Sasol for trials.
The first 3MW batch of green hydrogen produced by Sasol is from a solar farm in Sasolburg. The company says this will be supplemented by a supply of 69MW of renewable energy from a wind farm in the Eastern Cape in 2024 to ramp up production to 3,500 tonnes a day, enough power to commercialise.
In another local partnership, Sasol, Toyota SA and Air Products SA announced a proof-of-concept initiative to promote the use of hydrogen as a fuel of the future. Sasol produces hydrogen fuel, while Air Products has been conducting hydrogen fuelling for more than 25 years and supplies the dispensing technology. Toyota SA supplied a hydrogen powered Mirai car for demonstration purposes.
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi refueling a Toyota Mirai at the Smart Mobility Africa summit. Picture: SUPPLIED
“The partnership between the three companies that was formed in 2021 is an important stepping stone towards realising the ambitious goal of developing an on-road hydrogen mobility ecosystem,” said the CEO of Sasol, Fleetwood Grobler.
