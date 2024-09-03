Third-generation Audi Q5 unveiled

The broader Singleframe grille is flanked by narrow headlamp clusters. Picture: SUPPLIED
Audi’s new Q5 had its global unveiling this week.
One of Europe’s most popular midsize luxury SUVs, this third-generation model is built on the German carmaker’s latest premium platform combustion (PPC) architecture and is powered by efficient petrol and diesel engines made even more economical thanks to Audi’s advanced mild hybrid technology.
The new Q5 has a sportier front end compared with the outgoing model that’s home to a much broader Singleframe radiator grille and, beneath it, a larger air intake designed to emphasise the vehicle’s width.
Adding to the visual drama are a pair of strongly filed and sculpturally shaped headlights; a higher, more dynamic shoulder line and a restyled derrière fitted with a particularly striking light strip connecting the taillamp clusters.
Beneath it you will spot an integrated air diffuser featuring engine-specific exhaust tailpipes. Diesel-engined models get a double square arrangement on the left hand side while petrol-powered Q5 models sport rectangular tailpipes on the right and left. The flagship S model features the iconic twin round tailpipes in a new, sharpened design.
Three trim levels are on offer: Sport, S line and Edition 1. In addition, the SQ5 Edition 1 model gets a unique exterior appearance. In the S line exterior and the S model, the front air intakes are larger and designed as aero tubes in an L-wing shape. The rear diffuser is significantly sportier. The black exterior package is also showcased on all Edition 1 models.
Rear light bar and clusters are rich in OLED technology. Picture: SUPPLIED
From launch, Audi Q5 customers can pick among 11 bold exterior paint hues: Arkona White, Glacier White, Mythos Black, Floret Silver, Navarra Blue, Ultra Blue, Daytona Grey, Sakhir Gold, Grenadine Red, District Green and Volcano Grey.
Depending on the trim level selected, available alloy wheels range in size from 19-inches all the way up to 21-inches.
Inside, the new Q5 features a minimalist cabin that does away with most of the physical switchgear found in the outgoing model. Key vehicle controls are instead incorporated into and accessed via the free-standing Audi MMI panoramic display. The latter consists of a 14.5-inch MMI touchscreen display and an 11.9-inch Audi virtual cockpit.
This system can be complemented with an optional 10.9-inch MMI passenger display that allows passengers to stream content and access media settings without distracting the driver.
The digitised cabin is home to a free-standing Audi MMI panoramic display. Picture: SUPPLIED
Other highlights include enhanced NVH insulation, ample use of sustainable upholstery materials (Cascade and Dinamica) and improved ambient lighting. Indeed, Audi says the contour light in the dashboard and doors help emphasise the width of the interior, while the indirect light below the panoramic display and in the centre console creates a visual floating effect.
Tick the box on the optional Sound and Vision Pack and you’ll unlock the dynamic interaction light, which spans the width of the interior as an LED light strip. Other tempting options available include a 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen premium sound system (with active noise cancellation) and a fully configurable colour head-up display.
In Europe, the new Audi Q5 will be launched with one diesel and two petrol power plants. All three are equipped with 48V mild hybridisation and a seven-speed S-tronic dual-clutch transmission as standard.
The entry-level 2.0 TDI sends 150kW/400Nm to the front axle, while the midtier 150kW/340Nm 2.0 TFSI uses the firm’s quattro all-wheel drive system. The range-topping SQ5 quattro gets a 3.0 TFSI V6 making 270kW and 550Nm of torque.
Audi says it will introduce two fuel-saving plug-in hybrid power trains next year.
The flagship SQ5 boasts a 3.0 TFSI V6 making 270kW and 550Nm of torque. Picture: SUPPLIED
Chassis-wise, the new Q5 is equipped with a standard steel suspension system designed for dynamic performance, while the S line and Edition 1 models offer an optional sports suspension.
The steel spring suspension, along with the Frequency Selective Damping (FSD) system and an updated front axle, is intended to improve ride firmness in dynamic driving situations. The FSD system adjusts damping forces, reducing them at higher frequencies, such as on rough surfaces, while maintaining them at lower frequencies, like during lane changes or cornering.
The SQ5 Edition 1 features adaptive damper control as part of its air suspension, which can be adjusted through the Audi drive select system.
Both the Audi Q5 and flagship SQ5 come fitted with progressive steering as standard.
Audi SA PR manager Terence Steenkamp said the new third-generation Q5 range is likely to make its local debut towards the end of 2025, with final pricing and specifications to be announced closer to the time. Watch this space for more information.
INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH
Third-generation Audi Q5 unveiled
The midsize SUV is heading to SA towards the end of 2025
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.