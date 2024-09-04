New Nissan Patrol unveiled with bold styling and hi-tech

Nissan on Wednesday unveiled its new seventh-generation Patrol at an exclusive event in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Built to rival the likes of the Toyota Land Cruiser 300, the carmaker’s flagship SUV comes out swinging with bold exterior styling featuring a large “V-motion” radiator grille flanked by new double C-shaped headlights with adaptive driving beam technology.

Other architectural highlights include alloy wheels up to 22-inch; a full-width light bar linking the rear taillamp clusters and automatic puddle lamps that illuminate the ground with the iconic Nissan Patrol silhouette and “Since 1951” text signifying the SUV’s production history. From launch, Nissan is offering the Patrol in a choice of seven striking exterior paint colours and four vibrant two-tone options.

The Nissan Patrol’s updated interior includes leather seats with design elements inspired by Japanese woodcraft. On selected model derivatives they feature massage functionality and eight-way adjustment, striking a perfect balance of cushioning and support. A full-length panoramic roof is standard and fills the cabin with natural light when required.