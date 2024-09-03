Life / Motoring

Volvo launches electric truck with claimed 600km range

New model, which has improved battery space and software, caters to customers requiring longer hauls

03 September 2024 - 10:01
by Jesus Calero
Sweden’s Volvo will launch a long-range variant of its FH Electric truck, capable of covering up to 600km on a single charge. Picture: SUPPLIED
Sweden’s Volvo will launch a long-range variant of its FH Electric truck, capable of covering up to 600km on a single charge. Picture: SUPPLIED

Sweden’s Volvo will launch a long-range variant of its FH Electric truck, capable of covering up to 600km on a single charge, its truckmaking arm said on Tuesday.

The new model, expected to hit the market in the second half of 2025, caters to customers requiring longer hauls by maximising battery space while improving the truck’s software.

Volvo Trucks, a global leader in electric trucks, said it would use an electronic axle technology that combines motor, gearbox and axle into one unit, increasing battery capacity.

Volvo Trucks head of product management and quality Jan Hjelmgren said the company was accelerating its green investments, but further action from politicians would be crucial for broader adoption of zero-emission vehicles.

The heavy truck market in Europe is expected to slow down in 2024 after three years of high demand, which in 2023 resulted in the highest delivery levels in more than 15 years as supply chain disruptions eased.

Additionally, battery electric vehicles (BEVs) are losing market share in Europe due to inconsistent green policies and lack of sufficient political subsidies.

By 2023 electric trucks were significantly more expensive than their diesel counterparts, with prices ranging from €250,000-€400,000 (about R4,952,205-R7,923,528).

In August, Volvo said it had chosen Monterrey as the location for its new $700m (about R12.5bn) North American truck plant, set to start operations in 2026.

Hjelmgren said the Monterrey factory would play a crucial role in supporting Volvo Trucks’ North American growth strategy by providing the industrial capacity needed to meet increasing demand.

Reuters

Volvo electric trucks reach 80-million kilometre milestone

Volvo Trucks’ global deliveries of electric trucks increased by 256% in 2023
1 month ago

Naamsa sees positive outlook for truck sales after slump

Lower fuel prices and possible interest rate cuts promise better economic prospects, says Naamsa
1 month ago

Eicher eyes SA future

Indian firm launches 36-seater bus as part of drive to strengthen roots in local market
9 months ago
