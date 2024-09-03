Life / Motoring

NEWS

Hilux and Ranger rule new-vehicle sales in August

Despite the light commercial market taking a dive, SA’s two top-selling vehicles are still bakkies

03 September 2024 - 10:01
by Denis Droppa
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The Toyota Hilux, left, and Ford Ranger are the two top selling vehicles. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
The Toyota Hilux, left, and Ford Ranger are the two top selling vehicles. Picture: DENIS DROPPA

New vehicle sales dipped in August, with the 43,588 units representing a 4.9% decrease compared with August 2023.

Passenger car sales rose 3.1% to 30,022 units but light commercial vehicles, including bakkies and minibuses, brought the market down with a 21.5% fall to 10,709 units year on year, according to motor industry body Naamsa.

Mzansi’s two top sellers in August were bakkies, with the Toyota Hilux retaining its regular slot as the country’s favourite range. It sold 2,527 units, with rival Ford Ranger in second place on 2,312 sales.

The most popular passenger car was again the Volkswagen Polo Vivo, ahead of the Toyota Corolla Cross and Hyundai Grand i10.

The new Toyota Starlet Cross, the SUV version of the Starlet hatch, got off to a running start in eighth place overall and the fifth most popular passenger car, with 1,181 sales in August, just a month after its introduction.

Other notable performers in August included the facelifted Kia Sonet, which moved into the top 20 with 750 units, nearly doubling its sales from the month before.

Chinese brands Chery and Haval continue to notch up strong sales with their competitively priced cars, the most popular being the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro, which is in 10th place overall.

Industry experts believe an interest rate reduction is imminent, which could improve affordability and boost new vehicle sales in the coming months.

The new two-pot retirement system, which began in September, could also stimulate car sales if people took the opportunity to access their savings, said Brandon Cohen, chair of the National Automobile Dealers Association.

TOP 30 SELLING NEW VEHICLES IN AUGUST 2024

  1. Toyota Hilux — 2,527
  2. Ford Ranger — 2,312
  3. VW Polo Vivo — 1,937
  4. Isuzu D-Max — 1,634
  5. Toyota Corolla Cross — 1,630
  6. Hyundai Grand i10 — 1,328
  7. Suzuki Swift — 1,190
  8. Toyota Starlet Cross — 1,181
  9. VW Polo — 1,149
  10. Chery Tiggo 4 Pro — 1,072
  11. Nissan Magnite — 991
  12. Haval Jolion — 953
  13. Suzuki Ertiga — 892
  14. Toyota Starlet — 842
  15. Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up — 780
  16. Toyota Fortuner — 760
  17. Kia Sonet — 750
  18. Suzuki Fronx — 724
  19. Toyota Urban Cruiser — 669
  20. Renault Kiger — 620
  21. Suzuki Baleno — 604
  22. VW Polo sedan — 551
  23. Renault Kwid — 512
  24. Hyundai i20 — 484
  25. Nissan Navara — 468
  26. Toyota Hi-Ace — 451
  27. Toyota Vitz — 432
  28. Toyota Corolla Quest — 413
  29. VW Amarok — 346
  30. Chery Tiggo 7 Pro — 345

Hatch-based Hyundai vans fill a gap left by half-tonne bakkies

Cargo versions of Grand i10 and Venue are alternatives to discontinued Nissan NP200, says Hyundai
Life
1 week ago

These were the top sellers in July as SA car market improves

A 1.5% sales rise signals hope of budget relief for consumers during the second half of 2024
Life
1 month ago

RMI moves to prepare SA for 10,000 annual EV sales by 2030

As electric car sales rise, various retailers are being trained to handle the expected demand
Life
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Faded, cracked rainbow nation deserves a second ...
Life
2.
How evergreen is the valley between Suurbrak and ...
Life
3.
The last elephant left in Knysna
Life
4.
Devlin Brown at the water cooler: The superhype ...
Life
5.
Jaecoo SA to launch electric J6 with claimed ...
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.