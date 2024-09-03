Hilux and Ranger rule new-vehicle sales in August

The Toyota Hilux, left, and Ford Ranger are the two top selling vehicles. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
New vehicle sales dipped in August, with the 43,588 units representing a 4.9% decrease compared with August 2023.
Passenger car sales rose 3.1% to 30,022 units but light commercial vehicles, including bakkies and minibuses, brought the market down with a 21.5% fall to 10,709 units year on year, according to motor industry body Naamsa.
Mzansi’s two top sellers in August were bakkies, with the Toyota Hilux retaining its regular slot as the country’s favourite range. It sold 2,527 units, with rival Ford Ranger in second place on 2,312 sales.
The most popular passenger car was again the Volkswagen Polo Vivo, ahead of the Toyota Corolla Cross and Hyundai Grand i10.
The new Toyota Starlet Cross, the SUV version of the Starlet hatch, got off to a running start in eighth place overall and the fifth most popular passenger car, with 1,181 sales in August, just a month after its introduction.
Other notable performers in August included the facelifted Kia Sonet, which moved into the top 20 with 750 units, nearly doubling its sales from the month before.
Chinese brands Chery and Haval continue to notch up strong sales with their competitively priced cars, the most popular being the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro, which is in 10th place overall.
Industry experts believe an interest rate reduction is imminent, which could improve affordability and boost new vehicle sales in the coming months.
The new two-pot retirement system, which began in September, could also stimulate car sales if people took the opportunity to access their savings, said Brandon Cohen, chair of the National Automobile Dealers Association.
TOP 30 SELLING NEW VEHICLES IN AUGUST 2024
