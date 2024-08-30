Can anyone stop a two-horse MotoGP race in Aragon?
Marc Marquez and Brad Binder seek their first wins in a season dominated by Bagnaia and Martin
30 August 2024 - 11:21
MotoGP moves to Spain’s MotorLand Aragon circuit this weekend for the 12th round of the championship. With nine rounds to go it’s perhaps too early to start talking about a two-horse race between reigning double world champion Francesco Bagnaia on the works Ducati, and Pramac Ducati’s Jorge Martin, but the duo are the most consistent front runners and have pulled well clear of the field.
Following his win in Austria a fortnight ago, his seventh of the season, Bagnaia leads the standings on 275 points from Martin’s 270. Their nearest challenger is Bagnaia’s team-mate Enea Bastianini on 214...
