Toyota helps disabled people get around Paris Paralympics
Toyota SA Motors is backing two Paralympians at the 2024 Games: Puseletso Mabote and Louzanne Coetzee
29 August 2024 - 11:27
As the mobility partner of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Toyota is showcasing its mobility solutions for disabled people at the Paralympic Games Paris 2024, which opened yesterday.
It has set up a Toyota Inclusive Mobility Park near the Eiffel Tower that is open to guests by invitation for the duration of the Games, and to the public on September 9-10...
