LOCAL LAUNCH
October confirmed as launch date for new Ford Mustang in SA
Seventh-generation pony car will arrive in two high-specced V8 versions
29 August 2024 - 12:55
Ford has announced that the seventh-generation Mustang will be launched in SA in October, in the Mustang’s 60th annniversary year.
Unveiled at the 2022 North American International Auto Show, Ford’s latest pony car began production in May 2023 at Ford's Flat Rock Assembly Plant in the US. The new model boasts an updated exterior design and a more technologically advanced cabin...
