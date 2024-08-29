New Suzuki Swift to be unveiled at Festival of Motoring

The new Suzuki Swift will have five model variants in the line-up.
Picture: SUPPLIED
The new fourth-generation Suzuki Swift will make its local debut at this week’s Festival of Motoring at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit from August 30 to September 1.
First shown at a global reveal in March, the new Swift is a visual evolution of the outgoing model, with new headlamp clusters flanking a smaller and noticeably more sleek radiator grille with a sporty piano black finish.
The Japanese carmaker has also bolted on a restyled bumper and a more defined bonnet with shut-lines blending seamlessly into the shoulder line.
Other key design highlights include the return of conventional rear door handles (the previous model had its integrated into the C-pillar), redesigned (read smaller) LED tail light clusters and a rear bumper beset with a faux air diffuser insert.
It’s not a radical aesthetic makeover, but with the current-generation Swift still selling in droves, you can see why Suzuki has been hesitant to mess with what seems to be a winning formula.
While entry-level GL models ride on 14" steel wheels with plastic covers, the mid-tier GL+ is equipped with 15" alloys. The latter are diamond cut on the top-spec GLX.
Flagship GLX models benefit from full LED headlamps. Picture: SUPPLIED
Interior changes are equally mild, with the familiar environment adopting new horizontal centre air vents and an analogue instrument cluster sporting a new layout and refreshed graphics.
Fitted as standard on all new Swift models are six airbags, hill hold control, ABS with emergency brake support and electronic stability control. Customers can also look forward to ISOFIX anchor points, digital air conditioning, front/rear electric windows, electrically adjustable and folding side mirrors, central locking and rear parking sensors.
The Swift GL+ model builds on these already generous specifications with additions such as a 7" infotainment system, reverse camera and multifunction steering wheel. Opt for the flagship GLX derivative and you will gain a larger 9" infotainment system, leather-clad steering wheel, automatic LED headlamps (the GL and GL+ make do with halogen units), automatically folding mirrors and keyless entry with push-button start.
All three Swift models employ the firm’s new “Z12E” 1.2l three-cylinder petrol engine featuring a multipoint fuel injection system and four valves per cylinder. Making 60kW at 5,700rpm and 112Nm at 4,300rpm, it can be paired to a five-speed manual or CVT transmission (GL+ and GLX only). The former features a fuel-saving automatic engine stop-start system as standard, while the latter offers paddle shifts on the GLX model.
Suzuki SA said more information about the new Swift range, its specifications, pricing and performance will be released later.
