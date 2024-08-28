Local Launch
Grand Edition Mercedes G63 goes on sale for nearly R5.5m
Only 20 units of the black and gold G-Wagen have been earmarked for local fans
28 August 2024 - 12:10
Mercedes-Benz SA has announced the start of sales of the new Mercedes-AMG G 63 Grand Edition, which is limited to 1,000 units globally. Only 20 examples of the model painted in Manufaktur night black magno with Kalaharigold gold-coloured details have been allocated for SA, and the company says most are spoken for.
The special decorative elements trace the direct lineage of the modern car to the first G model from 1979, according to Mercedes-AMG. The stylistic touches include the AMG logo, Mercedes-Benz star and the Affalterbach emblem emblazoned on the bonnet, all in Kalaharigold magno...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.