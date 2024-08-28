Change of leadership at Mercedes-Benz SA

Claudius Steinhoff assumes the co-CEO role at MBSA.
Mark Raine will step down from his role as the co-CEO of Mercedes-Benz SA (MBSA) and executive director Mercedes-Benz Cars on August 31 2024.
He will be taking up an opportunity to oversee the responsibility for direct sales, omnichannel commerce and data management in Stuttgart, Germany.
Claudius Steinhoff, head of marketing and sales Mercedes-Benz Cars Singapore and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Singapore since October 2020, will take over Raine’s roles on September 1. Steinhoff started his career with Mercedes-Benz in 2008 as a student at the Cooperative State University Baden-Wuerttemberg. Since 2011 he has held roles in treasury, product management and as an executive assistant to the head of region overseas.
“Mark’s three-year tenure with us has been nothing short of exemplary, characterised by unwavering dedication and visionary leadership. We wish Mark all the best in his new position and thank him for steering our market through challenges and transformations, with his international business acumen,” said MBSA board chair Wilfried Porth.
“It is my pleasure to welcome Claudius Steinhoff to the leadership team at Mercedes-Benz SA. Claudius brings vast experience and knowledge which will ensure continuity in advancing the strategic objectives for Mercedes-Benz Cars locally.”
